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Get to know... Shalmali Kholgade

Shalmali Kholgade (@Shalmiaow) is craving her mum’s prawn pickle, going on long runs and remembering the time she saw Beyoncé live in concert

Published on: May 08, 2026 08:02 am IST
By Veenu Singh
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High point in life: Playing the UN40 Festival in Bengaluru.

Musician Shalmali Kholgade is listening to John Mayer and Pritam.

Low point in life: Not being able to finish a show we had been working on for five months.

On my playlist: The Age of Worry, by John Mayer; Find Your Way Back, by Beyoncé; Phir Wahi, by Pritam.

One thing I would never buy: A private jet.

Today I’m craving: Aai’s prawn pickle.

Last thing I ordered online: A pre-draped sari from Aza.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Everything in front of you is an opportunity, if you want it to be.

My favourite subject in school: Mathematics and art.

My secret skill: Time management.

A superpower I wish I had: To quickly absorb and acquire an artistic skill.

My favourite Sunday memory: Spending the whole day with my best friend and her husband, playing pickleball and having a long breakfast after.

 
bengaluru
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