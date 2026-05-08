Get to know... Shalmali Kholgade
Shalmali Kholgade (@Shalmiaow) is craving her mum’s prawn pickle, going on long runs and remembering the time she saw Beyoncé live in concert
High point in life: Playing the UN40 Festival in Bengaluru.
Low point in life: Not being able to finish a show we had been working on for five months.
On my playlist: The Age of Worry, by John Mayer; Find Your Way Back, by Beyoncé; Phir Wahi, by Pritam.
One thing I would never buy: A private jet.
Today I’m craving: Aai’s prawn pickle.
Last thing I ordered online: A pre-draped sari from Aza.
App I check before bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Everything in front of you is an opportunity, if you want it to be.
My favourite subject in school: Mathematics and art.
My secret skill: Time management.
A superpower I wish I had: To quickly absorb and acquire an artistic skill.
My favourite Sunday memory: Spending the whole day with my best friend and her husband, playing pickleball and having a long breakfast after.
My plans for next Sunday: A long run with my friend, followed by coffee at Starbucks.{{/usCountry}}
My plans for next Sunday: A long run with my friend, followed by coffee at Starbucks.{{/usCountry}}
My most star-struck moment: Watching Beyoncé on stage.{{/usCountry}}
My most star-struck moment: Watching Beyoncé on stage.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Finishing every meal with dessert.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Finishing every meal with dessert.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Trust myself more and follow my gut.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Trust myself more and follow my gut.{{/usCountry}}
The best thing about fame: Everyone takes you seriously.{{/usCountry}}
The best thing about fame: Everyone takes you seriously.{{/usCountry}}
The worst thing about fame: The misconception that everything comes to you easily.{{/usCountry}}
The worst thing about fame: The misconception that everything comes to you easily.{{/usCountry}}
From HT Brunch, May 09, 2026{{/usCountry}}
From HT Brunch, May 09, 2026{{/usCountry}}
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch{{/usCountry}}
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch{{/usCountry}}