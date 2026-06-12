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    Get to know... Sweety Devi Ngangbam

    The captain of the Indian women’s National Football team, @SweetyDeviNgangbam02, is fresh off a win and binges Netflix just like everyone else

    Published on: Jun 12, 2026 8:48 AM IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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    Currently I am: Focusing on recovery and rehab to get back to action. And still enjoying the thrill of East Bengal FC’s success in the Indian Women’s League 2025-26.

    Sweety Devi Ngangbam loves the song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, from Jurm.
    Sweety Devi Ngangbam loves the song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, from Jurm.

    High point in life: Being selected for the India women’s team in 2017.

    Low point in life:Getting injured in 2023. I had to take a break for almost a year. But I bounced back.

    On my playlist: Lehra Do, from 83; Kege Kanadi Khanghanda (a Manipuri song); Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, from Jurm.

    One thing I would never buy: A shortcut to success.

    Today I’m craving: Everything my mom makes.

    Last thing I ordered online: Skincare.

    App I check before bed: WhatsApp, to schedule the next day

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be disciplined, trust the process. Do not be afraid of setbacks because they help you grow.

    My favourite subject in school: Manipuri.

    I’d swipe right on: Someone genuine, kind and positive.

    My secret skill is: Adapting quickly.

    A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To read the game in advance.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Playing football with the boys.

    My most star-struck moment: When we played against Brazil on November 25, 2021, I met Marta Vieira da Silva and Miraildes Maciel Mota.

    My favourite bad habit: Bingeing Netflix.

    If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d go back and approach my football journey with more focus and discipline. Back then, I skipped practice and didn’t fully value my dad’s advice. Now I know consistency is the real difference-maker. It builds habits, sharpens skills, and shapes players.

    From HT Brunch, June 13, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/HTBrunch

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