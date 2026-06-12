Get to know... Sweety Devi Ngangbam

Currently I am: Focusing on recovery and rehab to get back to action. And still enjoying the thrill of East Bengal FC’s success in the Indian Women’s League 2025-26. Sweety Devi Ngangbam loves the song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, from Jurm.

High point in life: Being selected for the India women’s team in 2017.

Low point in life:Getting injured in 2023. I had to take a break for almost a year. But I bounced back.

On my playlist: Lehra Do, from 83; Kege Kanadi Khanghanda (a Manipuri song); Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, from Jurm.

One thing I would never buy: A shortcut to success.

Today I’m craving: Everything my mom makes.

Last thing I ordered online: Skincare.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp, to schedule the next day

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be disciplined, trust the process. Do not be afraid of setbacks because they help you grow.

My favourite subject in school: Manipuri.

I’d swipe right on: Someone genuine, kind and positive.

My secret skill is: Adapting quickly.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To read the game in advance.

My favourite Sunday memory: Playing football with the boys.

My most star-struck moment: When we played against Brazil on November 25, 2021, I met Marta Vieira da Silva and Miraildes Maciel Mota.

My favourite bad habit: Bingeing Netflix.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d go back and approach my football journey with more focus and discipline. Back then, I skipped practice and didn’t fully value my dad’s advice. Now I know consistency is the real difference-maker. It builds habits, sharpens skills, and shapes players.

From HT Brunch, June 13, 2026

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