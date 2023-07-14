The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re...

Googling last names. Who is Gracie Abrams, and how did the 23-year-old singer get to be one of nine acts opening for Taylor Swift’s mega Eras tour? Her set has only four songs. Yet, Swift has introduced her as “one of my favourite artists”. Turns out, her dad is Star Trek and Star Wars director, JJ Abrams. All the best, Nepo Baby.

Heading to the Candy Shop.

American rapper 50 Cent will be in da club in Mumbai in November. It’s nostalgia o’clock for ’90s kids. Curtis James Jackson III introduced millennials to gangster rap. India is the only Asian country on his Final Lap Tour that kicks off in the US, covers Europe and Australia. He promised to be back when he made his India debut in 2007. Fifty cents were ₹20.67 then. Now, they’re ₹41.3.

Telling everyone about Nimona.

The movie is not sappy, not sentimental and blends medieval art and futurism. It’s a refreshing move away from the Disney-Pixar chokehold on animated films. Take from it what you want: A tale of friendship, an LGBT parable, a re-examination of evil, or just a great film about a shapeshifting nutcase out to solve a murder.

Asking for extra time.

The Indian National Football team, captained by Sunil Chhetri, bagged their third trophy in an unbeaten 2023 campaign, beating Kuwait 5-4 in penalties after the match had ended 1-1. This is their ninth SAFF Championship title. Mahesh Naorem scored for India in sudden death. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu blocked Kuwait’s Khaled Hajiah’s shot. Can we give Indian football the respect it deserves, please?

Praying for Amazon to fix our social life. Their algorithm is smarter than ever. Why can’t it do for people what it does for books, mops and wireless headphones? Can it recommend toxic girlfriends for those who clearly have a type? Can it connect all the folks who also regret buying knockoff Chinese makeup so we can commiserate? Can it deliver great advice in the 11pm slot? We’ll pay for shipping, even.

From HT Brunch, July 15, 2023

