Guest column by Ahilya Mehta: Beyond the male gaze

Marketing agencies have long played on a core human insecurity: how can we make ourselves more attractive to the opposite sex? This piece touches upon an advertisement that condones rape culture in India.

Apologies, but I refuse to name the company behind the ad. There is no need to give them more air time. Nevertheless, let’s discuss why advertising agencies think it is okay to promote this toxic ideal of male sexual desire.

The crash commercialisation of sex in India has created a dichotomy of problems: the objectification of the human body either to sell it or hide it. It is a manipulative philosophy that has been cultivated over years. Unfortunately, advertising campaigns are successful at influencing people into purchasing certain items over others. They are specific in trying to shape how we think, not just about commercial products, but society at large.

Gender dynamics

Human individualism does not protect us from falling prey to these advertising ideals because we are susceptible to external influences. Corporates understand that exercising free will in purchasing behaviour does not mean that the ultimate decision is devoid of external influences. It may be their deep understanding of the human nature, and their ability to normalise this toxic culture, that convinced the deodorant company to think subtly advertising rape is acceptable. After all, Bollywood has made stalking acceptable. Why should advertising agencies refrain from normalising rape culture?

Portraying deodorants as aphrodisiacs is rooted in building men’s confidence in our sexually repressed society. But these companies have seemingly forgotten an entire gender. I wish I could say with conviction that the agency will lose, but the truth is probably far darker. The company is one I had never heard of, but now I know I will never forget it. The same company has made it absolutely clear that my sentiments towards them hold no significance. After all, they want men to think that it is not for me to say no to them, but for them—men—to take whatever it is they want.

A domino effect

We cannot delink the effect of advertising on our approach to sex and sexuality. Instead, we can do what they do not expect—ignore them. The conversation about this advertisement has given a company more airtime than it deserves. I would rather have wished for conglomerates to have come together and forced this company to disband this line of products, issue a public apology, and recall all items that are in the market. Our discussions mean nothing to them. It’s just free advertising.

Instead, let’s find a way to target their balance sheets because that is probably the only thing that will have a greater impact on them than sex.

Ahilya Mehta is an entrepreneur & former co-founder of women’s health clinic Aara Health, who has joined Nua Woman, a women’s wellness start-up as an entrepreneur-in-residence

I Say Chaps is a guest column that allows passionate, creative people a platform to have their say.

From HT Brunch, June 18, 2022

