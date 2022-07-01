Guest Column by Meiyang Chang: Not just the North East

It’s a mixed bag when it comes to the representation of those from the northeastern region of the country in mainstream Bollywood. But at least there is representation. When I was on Indian Idol about 15 years ago, the only representation I saw was one where anyone with Oriental features was thrown into one category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not a gimmick

Fortunately, the last few years have seen some good work emerge, thanks to OTT platforms. Social media also plays a role—you’re reading about the Assam floods on social media, not mainstream news channels.

In Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek (2022), the cast was indigenous. The team wanted to cast people from the region. They could have done much more but I’m glad the movie at least got but I’m glad the movie at least got made.

A still from Badhaai Do (2022) which had Chum Darang, an actor from Arunachal Pradesh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chum Darang’s role in Badhaai Do (2022) didn’t do much to educate people about the North Eastern region of India, but I was happy to see her. It showed that it doesn’t matter where the person is from, but that they play the role well.

The talented Seven Sisters

I would love to see more creators emerge from the North East and tell their stories themselves. Those are the most authentic stories. For example, Axone (2019), one of the first OTT successes, was directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, who is from the North East. I auditioned for it, but they wanted an indigenous cast.

If Vishal Bhardwaj hadn’t made our episode for Modern Love Mumbai, I would have wanted to. Because it is about my culture and lineage—I am from China but was born in Jharkhand, raised in Dehradun and Mussoorie, and now live in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Modern Love Mumbai episode

Learn by doing

Racism comes in two forms. One can be corrected. That’s when you don’t realise it’s wrong, but you are willing to learn. Like, till a couple of years ago, many people didn’t know the word bhangi is a casteist slur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But malicious racism is still there in all of us, whether it’s about caste, dark skin, or social status. Changing that will be difficult because the attitude needs to change.

Meiyang Chang

(As told to Karishma Kuenzang)

Meiyang Chang is an actor, singer, and dentist, who shot to fame in Indian Idol in 2006.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I Say Chaps is a guest column that allows passionate, creative people a platform to have their say.

From HT Brunch, July 2, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch