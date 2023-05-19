Dead giveaway: Why you should make your will (even if you’re broke)

Dumbledore once said, “To the well-organised mind, death is but the next great adventure.” He left quite the mess behind, as Harry Potter found out. For us Muggles, perhaps a will might make things simpler once we depart.

In Knives Out (2019), Ana de Armas plays Marta, a dedicated nurse and caregiver to a famous author. He dies, leaving her his fortune in a will he makes in his last days. It’s what steers the plot, and the morals of his rich family.

It feels weird, though, doesn’t it? It calls for a clinical approach to a life lived, assets amassed (or not yet amassed). It raises uncomfortable questions: Who to leave money to? How to calculate value? Who’d take the best care of a Lego Imperial Star Destroyer or a crabby old cat? Shriya Misra, partner of litigation at TKC Partners, who specialises in partition suits, and Pranav Jain, partner at Imprint Legal, who works in property law, break it down.

Start early. “If you’re around 35 years old and have kids, think about appointing a guardian,” says Jain. This works even for those who don’t think they’re rich. “What comes into play isn’t your assets, but how you wish to be treated, in case of a medical issue, for instance. A will gives you autonomy over yourself.” Unmarried folks and those without kids might want to will their assets to their parents.

Go digital. Somewhere in everyone’s archives are 6,000 mood shots of Ladakh, an unfinished script, promising doodles, and a thread-roll of witty tweets. Jain says it’s a good idea to think of digital assets as intellectual property. A will should include social media passwords so someone could sell it as an asset, “and give the proceeds to your mother,” says Jain. “But don’t just dump something on people – they may need financial and mental space before taking it on.”

Ace the basics. “A will can only be made regarding assets that are self-earned,” says Misra. “Ancestral (joint-family) property cannot be willed away.” And unpaid credit card bills become the problem of the person who inherits your bank account, so offer a heads-up, maybe?

Fill it up. A good idea is to divide a will into movable assets (cash, jewellery, shares, art or cars) and immovable ones such as a home or other property. And be generous with details. “Put down enough to clearly identify the assets,” suggests Jain. “In case of land, the complete address including plot number, house number, locality, city, pin code. With moveable property, mention the bank account number, branch and the details of the jewellery.”

In Gulmohar (2023), Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee play a mother-and-son whose relationship suffers a blow when a secret will comes to light.

Pick and choose. Love your sister but hate her toxic boyfriends? Wills allow for workarounds. “If you have a flat and you want to give it to your sister, but you want to ensure that she doesn’t sell it or leave it to her husband or children; the will can grant her lifetime interest,” says Misra. “As long as she’s alive, she has the right to the flat. After her demise, it can go to whomever you specify.”

Have a rethink. A person can keep making new wills through their life. A will can also consider all future properties that a person may earn/inherit/win in the years to come. “Once you register a will, you can’t make amendments,” says Misra. “But people are allowed to change their minds, so just make a fresh one.” Even if you have an older, registered will, preference will be given to the newer one.

Look up the laws. “Every state has a different law regarding registration of the will,” says Misra. Every will must also state who the executor is. Ideally, entrust the execution to a lawyer or an impartial third person. “You can also designate a person to take medical decisions for you if you’re unable to do so yourself,” adds Jain.

Keep it safe. Wills are usually kept in bank lockers. “That locker will only be opened by bank officials, the person who made the will, or his nominee, so it is not likely to be tampered with,” says Misra. Jain also suggests making a video of you reading out and signing the well so there’s even less chance of fraud.

From HT Brunch, May 20, 2023

