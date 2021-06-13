HT Brunch Cover Story: The age of inclusivity

Amongst all the praise Kate Winslet has received for her performance in the new HBO show, Mare of Easttown, here’s one that probably hasn’t been handed to her enough: that as producer, she refused to let her character “look beautiful” or conform to the idea of beauty that most actresses her age gravitate to.

Kate Winslet plays a police detective on the HBO mini-series that’s currently talk of the town; she’s in her late 40s/early 50s and for most of the show, wears little or no make-up, shows her warts, has matted hair and dresses in a plaid shirt and denim. She is also heavy around the middle, which is most apparent when she shares a single bed with her four-year-old grandson. (Yes, she’s an early grandparent in the story, and wears her physical imperfections like badges with pride.)

In reviews, critics have called her appearance a watershed moment in a society obsessed with fillers and beauty upgrades. For the viewer with Google search at her fingertips, “Kate Winslet age” trended as the series gained popularity in April/May. And, when the result it threw up said “45 years”, one looked at Mare on the TV screen and wondered: Can actors use their star power to alter their age online?

Kate says she’s a big believer in a positive mindset

India on her mind

This Monday afternoon, as I go over my questions for my interview on a Zoom call, Kate Winslet lights up my screen, as fresh as a Rose (pun intended, think Titanic!). The actor is seated at her kitchen counter and bathed in early morning light. She’s wearing a summery dress and is perfectly made up, just like any star who refuses to age with time. She has just been announced the global brand ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, and just as she did justice to her role as Mare of Easttown, she seems determined to play this part to perfection as well.

“I’m so glad a man is interviewing me,” she says with a smile, trying to break the ice instantly. And when her manager apologises for shaving a few minutes off the promised interview time, Kate interjects, “Don’t worry, I’ll answer quickly.”

I take my cue, and as it always is when interviewing an international celebrity for an Indian audience, my first few questions focus on India.

“I came to India to research a role when I was 22 years old,” says Kate. “I landed in Delhi and travelled north to Rishikesh, where I spent a little time in an ashram. We then drove to Jaipur and also visited Pushkar, so I’d like to believe I’ve seen right through the centre of India. All the beautiful landscapes, the incredible colours, and obviously, I’ve eaten the wonderful food. And I’ve also experienced the incredible spirituality that is really overwhelming and very, very powerful. It’s a unique and beautiful country, and I’d love to come back some day. I was there 23 years ago, I must come back!”

I instinctively do the mental math. Google was right about her age.

Stills of Kate Winslet’s portrayal of Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown, where she deglamourised herself

What’s your impression of the over-the-top song, dance and drama of Indian movies, I ask. Do you enjoy it? In the last few years, we’ve seen musicals come out of Hollywood that are as escapist in nature as any Bollywood movie is.

“I think that musicals are wonderful because they represent a kind of freedom and escape, and just joy, and I think we all want to feel joy in our lives. For some people, that doesn’t happen automatically. So, the escape of watching a Bollywood movie or a Hollywood musical is a very unique, uplifting experience. I’m a big believer in a positive mindset and in having a good outlook in life and I think a musical can inspire a person to have a spring in their step. You could be walking down the street singing those songs, that is really, really wonderful.”

Would you ever want to do an Indian movie?

“I would looooove to,” exclaims Kate with such joy, you know she means it.

Everywhere entertainment

How aware is a Hollywood star of her stature among an audience from India? Titanic was a global hit, but does she keep abreast of her popularity in different parts of the world?

“I am very grateful to have been able to entertain audiences and for their willingness to watch my characters and be invested in the stories that I have wanted to tell,” she says. “The audience from India may not have known who I was without Titanic, which was a powerful story that touched the hearts of so many people. I just feel thankful that I am still able to do this job and continue to entertain.”

With streaming services and stories now crossing borders, we are watching shows in Spanish and Korean. As an artiste, Kate, how do you feel about this? Does it encourage you to think differently, or does it just turn up the competition?

Kate on women standing up for other women

“I think it’s wonderful,” says Kate. “Globally, we are given access to so much content now from other countries. I’m a huge fan of European films and television. I think the French are incredible, and what is coming out of the Scandinavian countries is so admirable. This crossing of borders shows me that we are more united in a creative way. It also gives us the opportunity to celebrate different cultures in a way that perhaps we could have never had access to before. And that I think is really very special. I love it. It’s terrific how the world is really opening up because of cinema and television, and that’s very, very exciting!”

Hello, beautiful!

It doesn’t take much drawing of parallels between the rawness of Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown and as a global brand ambassador for one of the leading beauty brands in the world.

Kate confesses, “It’s taken work to get to a place where I make no apology for who I am, where I accept my flaws. I’m flattered about the announcement, of course, especially because L’Oreal Paris embraces women as we age. Make-up and skincare can have an emotional impact on women, but the brand reinforces that being your true self is more important than anything else. And yet, sometimes, we enjoy the emotional boost that a great lipstick can give us. Or sometimes, having glowing skin and healthier hair can make us feel better from the inside out.”

Aren’t the concepts of beauty changing, we ask. What was considered beautiful at one point is not all that’s beautiful any more, correct?

Kate Winslet throws her arms up in the air and says, “That’s what I’ve always been saying. Everyone is beautiful: beauty comes from the inside, beauty comes from acceptance of oneself, it comes from acceptance of other people and not judging. I feel so excited that the world is finally, finally realising that beauty isn’t about having perfect skin. Beauty is in others. It’s in the world around us, it’s in acceptance, it’s in peace, it’s in patience, it’s in kindness, it’s in compassion. I feel so happy that the world is finally changing, and it will continue to change, I think.”

Follow @JamalShaikh on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, June 13, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch