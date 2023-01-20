HT Brunch Game Show: Who’s working men’s make-up right?

Rizwan Bachav, 39, Investment Banking Professional and KOL Luxury & Lifestyle creator

Rizwan feels make-up is as crucial as an accessory

Your skincare regime is?

Facewash, cleanser, advanced night repair (serum), moisturiser. And, sunscreen during the day.

And, make-up?

I use foundation during shoots or at events. My look feels incomplete without a proper skincare routine/basic make-up. It’s as important as wearing an accessory or fragrance.

When did you start?

At 28.

Where do you go for tips?

Expert consultants at beauty stores or friends.

Did people react?

Majority of the male population still doesn’t realise that it’s normal for a guy to follow a skincare routine or wear make-up. Make-up is gender neutral. The audience online is more aware and educated thanks to male content creators.

Kush Sachdeva, 27, Content creator

Kush started his skincare routine in 2016

Your skincare regime is?

I try products because of my work, but I keep coming back to cleanser, rose water toner, a moisturiser and a sunscreen. I use masks once a week. A friend introduced me to skincare in 2016. It felt great, it felt right.

And, make-up?

I don’t wear make-up on a regular basis as my skin reacts to it. I recently discovered my love for nail paint. Sure, they grab attention, but it’s an artform. It’s a form of expression. I feel a lot of people want to try it but fear being judged.

When did you start?

I tried nail paint last April before a Goa trip.

Where do you go for tips?

Instagram or YouTube.

Did people react?

Surprisingly, my parents were okay. My audience loved it. If you are confident, it shows. A lot of people tried it after I did, and sent me pictures. That felt nice!

Abhinav Mathur, 39, Luxury content creator

Abhinav logs onto YouTube for make-up tips

Your skincare regime is?

Aqualogica’s hydrating face wash, a toning mist, Clinique’s dark spot correcting serum, Clinique’s 100hr Moisture surge moisturizer, and, Aqualogica’s SPF 50 sunscreen. I have the same night routine, including sunscreen.

And, make-up?

I was introduced to make-up because of my work. I wear a corrector, foundation and a setting spray for shoots. If your skin looks flawless like make-up makes it look, it boosts your confidence.

When did you start?

In my 30s.

Where do you go for tips?

YouTube is an amazing platform with make-up experts and creators with unique style.

Did people react?

I didn’t go overboard for people to notice. Even when my friends found out, they only gave tips!

And the winner is…Kush Sachdeva

“Experiment if you’re in your 20s/early 30s”

“Kush knows what works for his skin and what doesn’t. And he works around it—he’s experimenting with nail paint. Today, when I go for manicures and pedicures, I ask them to buff my nails till they shine. I’m over 50, so no polish for me. But, if you’re in your 20s or early 30s, experiment,” says veteran make-up artist Kumar Iyer. “Ideally, men should only start experimenting with make-up in their 20s. 25 years ago, if men wearing make-up was frowned upon. But, today there are men-specific products available in markets,” he says.

Tips to get started:

•Take care of your dark circles, a common problem with the generation that spends so much time in front of screens. Use a colour corrector—a peach shade to neuteralise the darkness of the skin.

•Use an oil-free moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated.

•Opt for a lip balm with shea butter.

•Use an illuminating foundation for a dewy, fresh look.

•Remove make-up before sleeping, irrespective of how late or how drunk you are. Stale make-up causes skin issues.

From HT Brunch, January 21, 2023

