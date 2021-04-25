“I quit law to pursue acting,” says Annup Sonii

At 22, where were your career-wise?

I was in my second year at NSD, living in a hostel and dreaming of making it big in theatre and on screen, one day.

And your bank balance?

Almost zero. In those days, we got a ₹600 scholarship at NSD, which was good enough to cover meals and still live a life.

Annup on Juhu Beach for a magazine cover shoot with (from left) R Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee and Kumud Mishra

Any romance in the air?

Nothing serious. When you are staying in a hostel and don’t go out much, your life revolves around your hostel friends. And I had some close friends there.

The actor shooting in Kathmandu for his first project in a leading role with singer-actor Sunny Rauniyar

What was your mindset like then?

I just wanted to give my best, grasp and study as much as one could.

Was your family supportive?

I quit law after the first year to pursue acting and joined NSD. My family supported my decision completely, so there was a huge sense of responsibility to prove myself.

With NSD batchmate Rajesh Tailang

What did you do for fitness?

I was particular about fitness and being the student union president at NSD, I requested the administration to allow us to buy gym equipment.

Practising for a play at NSD with batchmates Rajesh Tailang and Sapna Moudgil

Your most prized possession at 22?

The ₹600 we used to get!

If you could change one thing then?

I wish I’d spent more time in the well-stocked library at NSD.

His first photoshoot by veteran photographer Jagdish Mali

The biggest life lesson you learnt?

To live within your means.

From HT Brunch, April 25, 2021

