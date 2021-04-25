“I quit law to pursue acting,” says Annup Sonii
At 22, where were your career-wise?
I was in my second year at NSD, living in a hostel and dreaming of making it big in theatre and on screen, one day.
And your bank balance?
Almost zero. In those days, we got a ₹600 scholarship at NSD, which was good enough to cover meals and still live a life.
Any romance in the air?
Nothing serious. When you are staying in a hostel and don’t go out much, your life revolves around your hostel friends. And I had some close friends there.
What was your mindset like then?
I just wanted to give my best, grasp and study as much as one could.
Was your family supportive?
I quit law after the first year to pursue acting and joined NSD. My family supported my decision completely, so there was a huge sense of responsibility to prove myself.
What did you do for fitness?
I was particular about fitness and being the student union president at NSD, I requested the administration to allow us to buy gym equipment.
Your most prized possession at 22?
The ₹600 we used to get!
If you could change one thing then?
I wish I’d spent more time in the well-stocked library at NSD.
The biggest life lesson you learnt?
To live within your means.
From HT Brunch, April 25, 2021
