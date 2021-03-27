“I want a guy who won’t hide his phone pin,” says Somy Ali

Somy Ali had a crush on Salman Khan since Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). When she was 16, she flew down from Florida to India with the idea of marrying him. Instead, she became a Hindi film actor. Today, at 44, she lives in Miami and runs an organisation ‘No More Tears’ that rescues, and demands justice for victims of domestic and sexual violence. After what’s called an “explosive interview” in tabloid terms a few weeks ago, Somy sits down to answer a few questions for HT Brunch.

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I use cuss words all the time, both in Hindi and English. 2. I’m a complete homebody and an introvert. 3. I disassociate from friends and intimate relationships the minute I know someone is being unfaithful or backstabbing.

Is there a TV in your bedroom?

I’m watching biographies of people who have left their mark in this world in a good or bad way on it. I love documentaries. I’m obsessed with Mr. Robot. Yes, Rami Malek is my new crush.

Do you read in bed?

I don’t. I listen to audiobooks. I’m a huge fan of Ayaan Hirsi Ali and have listened to all her books. Now listening to The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison.

A bedtime habit?

I floss and brush my teeth and never sleep without removing my makeup. And listen to at least a chapter of an audio book.

One relationship rule you always follow?

I want unconditional love and no secrets. And he cannot hide his phone pin code since I won’t hide mine either.

What is the coolest thing about being an activist?

Living life on the edge and feeling like a badass. Saving lives is a drug like no other. It’s the most selfless thing I could have ever done.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Incorrigible, but for good reasons.

Bedside stories

Your favourite breakfast in bed?

Hard-boiled eggs or a smoothie.

Preferred side of the bed?

Left, as it’s closer to the bathroom, which I need to use when I drink wine before going to bed.

What’s on your bedside table?

iPhone charger and a notebook titled Manifesting My Dreams.

What do you wear to bed?

T-shirt and underwear.

Do you have a night-time prayer?

Nope. More on the spiritual side.

From HT Brunch, March 28, 2021

