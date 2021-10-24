Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Bed With Candice Pinto: “I once wore Rocky S to bed”

The supermodel gets candid about wanting to raid Adriana Lima’s wardrobe, sleeping in her husband’s T-shirts and indulging in sweet guilty pleasures
Candice Pinto poses in bed for this HT Brunch column
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By Lubna Salim

Mumbai-based supermodel Candice Pinto’s Instagram handle has pops of quirky hair and make-up photos. A closer look reveals that she’s also a professional make-up and hair artist (check out @candypopbycandicepinto). She’s nothing if not consistent; besides being a fashion week veteran, Candice has also been a regular on the HT Brunch top models list for the last few years. This time, she tells us her bedroom secrets in between a packed schedule in Mumbai. Candice is married to kickboxing champion and personal fitness trainer Drew Neal and loves to sleep in his tees!

What’s the most fashionable thing you’ve worn to bed?

A Rocky S cocktail dress after an event!

Whose sleepwear closet do you wish to raid?

Adriana Lima’s, without a doubt.

The most comfortable garment to sleep in is...?

My husband’s T-shirt.

Do you follow sleep hygiene?

I make sure that I sleep for seven to eight hours at least.

Name a designer who would make the perfect sleepwear ambassador.

Sanchita (Ajjampur).

Candice (right) is married to kickboxing champion and personal fitness trainer Drew Neal (left)
What do supermodels wear to bed?

Just PJs as we are too tired post work.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Always express your love before bed.

A guilty pleasure?

Anything sweet and creamy.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#NinjaPinto

Bedside stories

The last person who you usually text goodnight to is?

My family. If I’m travelling, then my husband.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Text my husband. 

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

I’m always on the left side. 

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

Water, my watch and phone.

This or that?

Nightie or shorts?

Shorts. 

Fluffy bed or coir mattress? 

Coir mattress.

Dinner and TV in bed, or eating properly?

Eating properly.

Cotton or satin? 

Both!

Bed tea or breakfast in bed?

Both, together!

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2021

