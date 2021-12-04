In Bed With Mishal Raheja: “I prefer movies over web series as I like the story to end the same night”

When Mishal was barely nine, he was entrusted with the job of punching straws into fruit juice tetra packs for the kids at his younger cousin sister’s birthday party. An attendee, a boy, wanted to wish her with a hug, but the protective big bro waggled a finger at him and said, “Wish her from afar.” Mishal guffaws when as recalls the incident, adding, “I love my family... and acting.”

After winning fame as Duttabhau, the don of Laagi Tujhse Lagan, he has now metamorphosed into the efficacious Dr Sahil of Nikhil Advani’s Mumbai Diaries. In an interesting offshoot of the tense terrorist drama, Dr Sahil unwittingly creates a wedge between his colleague and friend Dr Kaushik, and his wife Ananya.

Though the sea and solitude fascinate Mishal, he is happiest when he’s with his two golden retrievers named—believe it or not—Brad and Angelina! “My sister wanted to name the female dog Angelina, so I insisted on naming the male one Brad. It’s a good match, right?” he smiles.

List two things that nobody knows about you.

1. I am an introvert at most times, and I prefer it that way.

2. I don’t celebrate my success by throwing parties but by sharing food with the poor.

With whom do you watch TV?

My father and I watch TV in the bedroom after work. We aren’t fans of web series and prefer movies as we like the story to end on the same night.

What posters do you have pinned on your bedroom wall?

I have only one poster in my entire house— mine from my first show, Anurag Basu’s Love Story.

How do you feel when you wake up?

Usually I wake up late. So, when I eventually surface, I feel “Gosh, my parents are going to sunao me”. When I’m shooting, I’m up at 5.30am every day.

Can you sleep if the person next to you is snoring?

Not at all. One time when my dad and I were on a seven-hour flight to Nairobi, Kenya, he sat next to me and snored throughout. I don’t think anybody in that cabin slept on that flight.

Who, according to you, has bedroom eyes?

Me, of course!

What do you do to let off some steam? Punch pillows?

I don’t do any physical damage to my pillow when I’m angry! If I’m alone, I yell and let off some steam.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#LiveLifeKingSize.

Bedside stories

Your preferred midnight munchies?

A small bowl of wafers and a few chocolates.

What are your guilty pleasures?

I have a sweet tooth. If there are any sweets or chocolates at home, I will not sleep until they’ve all been gobbled up.

What do you read in bed?

I like reading Amish Tripathi’s books; right now I’m reading Dharma.

What do you sleep in?

Shorts and a T-shirt.

This or that?

Sports car or Mercedes?

Mercedes. I’ve been a fan of the classic lines on a Mercedes since I was a kid.

Driving yourself or a chauffeur-driven car?

A chauffeur-driven car before midnight. But once the traffic has eased out, I enjoy driving.

Ghar ka khaana or fine dining?

I will do anything for ghar ka khaana like dal-rice, cabbage and washed pickle. Forget fine dining—I don’t care for it one bit.

From HT Brunch, December 5, 2021

