In bed with Ruhi Singh: The 25-year-old actor lets out her best-kept secrets

Actor Ruhi Singh loves telling stories, both to the viewers and to herself. The star of web series Chakravyuh and Runaway Lugaai, Ruhi says, “There is no one to tell me a bedtime story, so I tell myself one. I imagine I am in a jungle, in a mountain, near a bonfire and then weave a tale around it.” Ruhi has just returned from a 10-day retreat in Ladakh where she attended a Vipassana course and didn’t speak with or listen to anybody.

Ruhi has a new music single coming up, and she is launching her fashion label in a few weeks. This year, the ski-enthusiast has promised herself a long skiing trip to snow-capped mountains in Gulmarg because “I love mastering whatever I take up—be it acting, dancing, singing, fashion, parkour or skiing.”

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. People expect that I party all night and then wake up late, so they are shocked to learn that I actually sleep by 10pm and I wake up at 6.30am.

2. I’m a complete nerd when it comes to space; there was some conversation about a ticket to Mars, and I wanted to apply for it.

3. I am associated with a rehabilitation and de-addiction centre in Pune.

What do you like watching on TV?

I like watching apocalyptic, futuristic shows as I’m an action and science fiction fan. TheMarvelous Mrs Maisel is one of my favourite shows due to the costumes. My soul is from the 1950s. The music I like is from that era, too.

What would you like on your bedside table?

A pretty lamp with lots of detailing. I’m obsessed with classic furniture, and old-time manors and palaces.

What gives you the creeps?

Caterpillars. I’m okay with rodents but I’m not a fan of insects. And I can’t be in a room with negative energy or pretentious people.

What do you read in bed?

Currently, The Spy by Paulo Coelho which is based on the life of Mata Hari; and The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. Earlier, I was reading Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari as everybody was talking about it.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#AlphaFemale. A man can complement you but only you can complete yourself.

Bedside stories

How many pillows do you sleep with?

Only one—but it’s really soft so that the fabric doesn’t damage my hair. Nowadays, satin pillows are a thing.

What do you eat when you raid the refrigerator at midnight?

Instant noodles with cheese. Spicy Indian food is my guilty pleasure.

What do you wear to bed?

Tiny boxer shorts and a white cotton T-shirt.I was very impressed by the gowns in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and I tried wearing one but I just couldn’t sleep in them.

Last person whom you usually text goodnight to?

My mama.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I drink a liter of water.

This or that?

Lassi or chai?

I love chai. I do the whole English breakfast and tea made in a kettle as a daily morning ritual.

Bungee jumping or deep-sea diving?

I have tried deep-sea diving, I want to do bungee jumping now.

Mountains or beaches?

I love mountains, jungles, greenery and cold weather.

From HT Brunch, September 19, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch