In Bed With Shiv Jyoti Rajput: “Disaster striker after dating”

“No one knows how long one is going to live,” says web-series actress Shiv Jyoti Rajput, who was recently seen in Special Ops 1.5 and Bebaakee. So, it’s good to lead an existence that you have chosen yourself and not one decided by your family or peers.” The young actor’s journey is testimony of her adhering to this principle. On holiday in Mumbai, her friend, who is also a talent scout, landed Shiv Jyoti an ad film. The Delhi girl was then unsure about how to break the news to her conservative family. “My constant worry then was that my dad should not see my commercials on TV!” she reveals.

Shiv still refrains from doing ‘bold scenes’, which has resulted in her losing projects; in fact, is reported to have rejected Kabir Singh.“I didn’t do Kabir Singh though it was a good opportunity opposite Shahid Kapoor. I didn’t want my parents or my brother to watch my movie in a hall and feel embarrassed,” she says. But there are no regrets. “I will still get good performance-oriented roles like in Special Ops 1.5. Kay Kay Menon said he couldn’t believe I was new to the industry!” she smiles.

Tell us a secret no one knows about you.

I talk to myself a lot in front of the mirror and I compliment myself with, “Darling, you are so beautiful!” Sometimes, I look at my reflection and say: “Wow! This girl is so amazing. I should make her a star. She greets everyone well, so I too will greet her warmly.” Your body reacts positively to the compliments you pay yourself.

Your most memorable childhood memory?

Most of them involve putting my brother in danger! I was fascinated by science experiments and I would use my brother as the subject.

If you were forced to eat only one food for a week, which dish would you choose?

Vegan meat.

Have you ever had a cooking mishap?

Never put hot mix in the grinder. I burned myself doing this.

What was your biggest date disaster?

Dating is the honeymoon period. Disaster strikes much later, when you label your relationship.

Which is your favourite podcast?

I prefer listening to books. Right now, I’m making my way through the Mahabharata. I feel we can learn from history and be able to crack the answers to life.

Which website do you log on to to relax?

No website puts you at ease, but I like Tarot readings on YouTube.

What did you do on your last birthday?

I had fever and was in bed, recovering from Covid! But I generally hate my birthday. It terrifies me, though my friends and family always try hard to make it fun.

Bedside stories

Which side of the bed do you prefer to sleep on?

The side closer to the plug point so that I can charge my phone.

Is it a must for you to switch on the air conditioner before you sleep?

No, I sleep with the windows open because I prefer to breathe fresh air.

What do you do when you can’t sleep?

Listen to romantic music and envision a dream of my choice.

This or that?

Rasgullas or gulab jamuns?

Gulab jamuns. I like them hot.

School or college?

School, where every child gets a star or an A+ and happiness lies in the small things.

Watching films in the theatre or at home?

At home, as it’s more comfortable.

Live to eat or eat to live?

Eat as much as the body needs.

Airplanes or helicopters?

Either, as long as it’s my own chartered flight.

From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022

