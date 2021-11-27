In Bed With Shiv Panditt: “I ask friends for advice, not give it!”

After making a name in artistic fare like Loev, a benchmark film on same-sex love, the actor who likes to keep a low profile is in for a share of spotlight. Shiv was the perfect foil to Sidharth Malhotra, with his understated performance in Shershah.

Some of his best memories are from his mid-term breaks from Doon School, when he went rafting in Rishikesh, trekking in Dodital and cycling from Dehradun to Chandigarh. “My love for eating at dhabas comes from then. I have great love for the outdoors, travelling, and eating at dhabas. There is nothing like having dal makhni, roti and chilled lassi, and sleeping on a khaat below an open sky. You watch the galaxies and realise what a small part of the vast universe you are,” he says. Shiv is filming a web series directed by Shree Narrayan Singh, and has feature films (Zindagi Kashmakash and Meet The Patels) coming up.

List three of your skills no one knows about.

1. I’m fond of writing, and am a perfectionist when I do.

2. I played basketball and football when I was younger at the state level.

3. I’m adept at playing video games. When a newly released game appeals to me, I play non-stop for six to seven days till I finish the game.

Do you watch content on your TV or a laptop?

My TV is in my bedroom, but, of late, I’ve been watching stuff on my laptop instead. I watch crime thrillers, mystery, drama and larger-than-life cinema. When I was growing up, my father used to make sure we ate dinner together but I would always want to watch TV.

What do you keep on your bedside table?

I have some smelling oils like eucalyptus oil, which I rub on my pillow or forehead, which calms me and helps me sleep.

Who according to you has bedroom eyes?

Catherine Zeta-Jones from Entrapment and Salma Hayek from Desperado.

What song do you sing during your morning shower?

I love cold showers in the morning as they really wake me up. So, the only sound I make is brrrrr!

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Lively.

Bedside stories

Can you sleep in planes and trains?

No! Even on long international flights, I’m over excited about watching the in-flight movie (and hoping it ends before the journey). I always disembark wearing sunglasses because I’ve not slept a wink the entire journey.

What do you wear to bed?

Well... wouldn’t you like to know?

Who is your 2am friend?

My wife, who sleeps next to me. If she sees that I am calling up other people at 2 am, she’ll either tell me to get out of the room for disturbing her, or she’ll ask who’s more interesting than her at that hour.

This or that?

Dark humour or spoofs?

Spoofs. I’m a big fan of movies like The Naked Gun, Austin Powers and have grown up watching Mel Brooks. If the execution is good, spoofs can be hilarious.

Asking for advice or giving advice?

I ask a lot of friends for advice all the time, but I have learned from my mistakes and now I rarely give advice.

From HT Brunch, November 28, 2021

