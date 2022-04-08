In Bed With Tahir Raj Bhasin: “ABC: Apple-Beetroot-Carrot Juice is my detox after a fun evening out!”

Coming from an Army family, Tahir Raj Bhasin never perceived himself as a “struggling actor” even when he was a newcomer because he was confident success would come his way. “I knew it wasn’t a question of ‘if’ but a question of ‘when’”. He joined Barry Jones’ acting workshop when he was 15 and completed his masters in film and media from Melbourne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His life changed on the Friday Mardaani released. Currently, Tahir’s high on visibility courtesy web series like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Mahesh Bhatt’s Ranjish Hi Sahi and films such as Loop Lapeta (opposite Taapsee). Tahir says happily, “2022 has been a fresh start of romantic leads for me.”

Tahir reveals he has encountered a lot of curiosity about his name, “My parents Gauri and Rajan simply loved the name Tahir and I have a middle name too which is uncommon—I have always loved the resulting uniqueness.”

After taking six months of coaching to prepare for playing Sunil Gavaskar in 83, Tahir says he was over the moon when, at the film’s premiere, the legendary cricketer told Tahir that in his portrayal, Sunil saw himself from back in the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are three things that no one knows about you?

1. I am very good at keeping secrets.

2. Prague is my favourite holiday destination.

3. My comfort food is aloo parantha. On a cheat day, my go-to meal is aloo paranthas with a dollop of white butter.

What are you reading right now?

I read before going to sleep. I’m currently reading The Psychology of Money, which is a fascinating book on our misconceptions about wealth. Just to reassure people that I wasn’t born reading business books, I have read Hardy Boys and The Secret Seven too, when I was a kid.

Your favourite podcast?

An entrepreneur or a sports person talking about his or her journey.

Do you have a midnight munch?

I have eliminated all chocolates from the fridge, so I have to make do with an apple.

What is a health shot you swear by?

ABC—apple-beetroot-carrot juice. It’s my detox after a fun evening and post-gym.

What is your favourite alcoholic drink?

Gin.

Do you sing in the shower?

All the time, but terribly. It would probably be the latest chartbuster. This week it has been Nasha by Faridkot.

Do you know anybody who snores? How do you deal with it?

When I visit my parents’ place, there is a snoring competition between mom and dad. I make sure I shut their room door, my room door and wear ear plugs.

Who is your closest friend?

Alok Suri in Delhi. I can call him at any point just to check on how he’s doing or for advice, whether it’s my personal life or career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Describe yourself in a hashtag

#LifeIsTooShort.

Bedside stories

Do you have a preferred side of the bed?

I am neither married nor in a relationship. So, I have a king-sized bed entirely to myself.

Would you rather share a bed or have it all to yourself?

Depends on who I’m sharing it with.

How important is the bedroom in your scheme of things?

Everything operates on how rested you are so, having a comfortable bed is the most important thing in one’s living space.

What do you wear to bed?

Boxers and a T-shirt.

This or that?

Standing below a bathroom shower or standing below a waterfall?

Standing below a waterfall any day because that has a sense of adventure. And it makes for great pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Medu vadas or doughnut?

Medu vadas. Health food buffs are now catching up to the benefits of fermented food, but South Indian food has been doing this for centuries. I love dining at Dakshinayan and Madras Cafe in Mumbai.

Hiking or biking?

Hiking.

Mountains or deserts?

Mountains. I spent a lot of time in the Himalayas in Ladakh last year.

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch