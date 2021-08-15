Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Give back as you travel
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Give back as you travel

If the pandemic has inspired you to travel for something more than just to satiate your wanderlust, then our expert has some options that will make your heart happy in more ways than one
By Jeremy Jauncey
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Jeremy’s take on how you can plan a trip that gives back to the society

Travel for a cause

Trips that give back to society seem to be gathering steam. Any recommendations where I could use my vacation to do good for humanity?

—Varun K, Via Instagram

Absolutely! Check out the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, Sustainable Travel International and of course WWF for travel experiences where you can give back to the local communities and the environment you visit.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, August 15, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People share ‘genuinely controversial’ opinions about popular dishes on Twitter

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP