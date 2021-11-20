Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Japan calling
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Japan calling

Are you a foodie who loves to travel? Then, your bucket list could include a trip where you go around trying different national dishes
For Jeremy, it’s all about Japanese food
Published on Nov 20, 2021 08:22 PM IST
ByJeremy Jauncey

Foodie travel

Is there a “national dish” of a country that you’ve visited that you loved so much, you can’t wait to try again?

—Gina T, Via Instagram

I love Japanese cuisine and couldn’t pick a single dish if my life depended on it! I would eat all their food!

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP