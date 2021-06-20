Jeremy Jauncey: Pick your wanderlust

City sights

Let’s get your pick on cities that compete for attention. Of the following pairs, which one would you travel to first, and why?

—Shweta Sharma, Via Instagram

• NY and LA

NY! My home away from home, it’s a hugely diverse mix of cultures, people and experiences that you can walk around in days. The city changes with the seasons and has more to offer than any other place in the US.

• Sydney and Melbourne

Melbourne. Creative, laid back and entrepreneurial vibes make this city one of my favourites in the world.

• London and Paris

London will always feel like home and it was the city I grew up in. It’s uniquely British but also such a diverse mix of influences that you can never get bored.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, June 20, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch