Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Pick your wanderlust
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Pick your wanderlust

Our expert picks between some of the most-loved and travelled cities in the world, and tells us why that could be a better destination for us too
By Jeremy Jauncey
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Would you rather go to New York or LA?

City sights

Let’s get your pick on cities that compete for attention. Of the following pairs, which one would you travel to first, and why?

—Shweta Sharma, Via Instagram

• NY and LA

NY! My home away from home, it’s a hugely diverse mix of cultures, people and experiences that you can walk around in days. The city changes with the seasons and has more to offer than any other place in the US.

• Sydney and Melbourne

Melbourne. Creative, laid back and entrepreneurial vibes make this city one of my favourites in the world.

• London and Paris

London will always feel like home and it was the city I grew up in. It’s uniquely British but also such a diverse mix of influences that you can never get bored.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, June 20, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP