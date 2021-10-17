Jeremy Jauncey: Should you upload your travel pictures? And what does a movie buff’s wanderlust look like?

Share or care?

Do you think it’s insensitive to post my travel pics these days while so many people around the world continue to be locked down with restrictions? I’m an Indian living in the US, but my sisters in India think so…

—Parth D, Via Instagram

If you understand that the tourism industry desperately needs support from tourists as so many people are going on two years without incomes, I think it provides another perspective for your sisters to consider. Yes, there is huge personal enjoyment in travel, and yes, not everyone can do it now, but prior to the pandemic, travel employed one in ten people, generated trillions of dollars of economic value for economies, supported the livelihoods of communities in every corner of the globe... if you can help bring some of that back through sharing your responsible travel, then I think it is important to do so.

Film bucket list

I’m a movie buff and have travelled to the spots where they shot Harry Potter in NZ and Downton Abbey in England. Any movie locations that impressed you that you’d recommend I visit?

—Krittika C, Via Instagram

I’d go back to NZ and do all the locations from The Lord of the Rings, one of my favourite movies of all time! Petra and Wadi Rum in Jordan have been locations for Indiana Jones, The Martian and countless others or Istanbul for James Bond and Taken 2. All worth the trip!

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups.

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

