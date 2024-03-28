 Jungalow, but keep it clean: Your guide to spotless indoor gardens - Hindustan Times
Jungalow, but keep it clean: Your guide to spotless indoor gardens

ByTanisha Saxena
Mar 29, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Discover how to maintain a lush plant-filled home without the mess. Tips include choosing low-maintenance plants, using easy-to-clean plant holders, and integrating self-watering systems.

On Instagram it’s called Jungalow, a tag for sunlit, spotless homes that are overrun with plants. Lush monstera leaves in one corner; ficus so shiny, light bounces off it; hanging planters showing off philodendrons; palms thriving in white cane baskets; trellises covered in lush money plants; succulents in clear glass bowls. No mud, no puddles, no insects. Did an AI generate this hashtag?

Moss walls give a lush backdrop to your jungalow aesthetic without the need for soil, watering, or maintenance (Shutterstock)
Succulents are ideal as they store water in their leaves, making them drought-tolerant. (Shutterstock)
Ceramic pots and metal planters are durable, easy to clean, and look totally chic. (Shutterstock)
Opt for plants that grow slowly, need low light and not too much water, like dracaena. (Shutterstock)
