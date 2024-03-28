Jungalow, but keep it clean: Your guide to spotless indoor gardens

On Instagram it’s called Jungalow, a tag for sunlit, spotless homes that are overrun with plants. Lush monstera leaves in one corner; ficus so shiny, light bounces off it; hanging planters showing off philodendrons; palms thriving in white cane baskets; trellises covered in lush money plants; succulents in clear glass bowls. No mud, no puddles, no insects. Did an AI generate this hashtag?

Moss walls give a lush backdrop to your jungalow aesthetic without the need for soil, watering, or maintenance (Shutterstock)