Karishma Mehta: Family time and therapy

Fam jam

Q What are some of the best destinations/activities in India where we can go for a family vacation comprising 20 people, and bond?

—Krinisha, Mumbai

I love Kashmir and would recommend it for families. They have beautiful large villas and spaces, whether it be Gulmarg or Pahalgam or Srinagar. You can go for an ATV ride in the meadows of Gulmarg and soak in the breathtaking views. Or, go for a typical boat rides and high tea at Sukoon Houseboat by the Dal Lake. Make sure you get a guide who knows the place and will help you explore the less obvious places. And, of course, take away a pashmina shawl from the makers themselves as the best souvenir.

Slow and steady

Q How can I talk my dad into seeing a therapist? He belongs to the ‘mental illness doesn’t exist’ school of thought.

—Anand, Via Instagram

Break him into it. Plan a joint session as opposed to sending him alone. Let it evolve into him till he accepts that it is a good idea for him to do individual sessions. Even to get him to first session, just request him to tag along and do it for you as a trial, and then take it from there. I’m of the firm opinion that those who go to therapy go because they want to. You can’t push someone beyond a point. And if he doesn’t take to it, then too it’s absolutely okay.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, October 8, 2022

