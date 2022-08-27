Karishma Mehta: Of explaining relationships and rejuvenating ambition
How to explain your friendship to your parents and what you need to perhaps find joy in your work again
Healthy friendship only
How do I convince my parents that moving in with my male queer best friend doesn’t mean that we are a couple?
—Aashika, Via Instagram
Speak to them—have an honest conversation about your friendship, about your choices and how the two don’t intersect. Consider introducing your friend to them before you move in so that your parents can see it for themselves that you guys have a healthy friendship. Let them warm up to him first!
Useful compass
For the first time in a job I love, I feel like I’ve lost my ambitious side. How do I get out of this funk?
—Kruttika, Mumbai
When you feel like you’re burning out or tired and unfulfilled at work, that’s when you know you need to rejuvenate. Keep a check on your feelings and work backwards from there—
I find my emotions to be a great compass in these decisions.
Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay
From HT Brunch, August 27, 2022
