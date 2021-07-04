Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Grooming hacks for your 40s

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium to long with a wavy and curly texture. Left unruly and unkempt.

Brows: Thick and bushy but trimmed at the ends.

Face: Clean shaved with a light mid-day stubble. We used the organic Monoi Shaving foam by Inatur for a smooth and moisturising shave.

Lips: Thin, but buffed and smooth.

Accepting age is far better than trying to hide or change it. There are some simple (and often overlooked) grooming fixes to be able to look your best in the prime of your life. This is what you should do:

1.If your hair is thinning, so be it: Don’t hide it with longer hair, lots of product, elaborate styling or artificial looking hair pieces or wigs. When your hair gets thin or scanty, the best thing to do is to get it cut short, especially on the sides and the back. The shorter the hair, the less dense it is expected to look. Colour only if you must and as needed.

2.Raise a brow: Trim or shape those eyebrows. Depending on growth and thickness, plucking once a month might be enough. If you have a unibrow, you may just want to get rid of that crowded and busy centre point. This will open your face. Threading can at times be a bit painful, but well worth the few minutes of monthly discomfort.

3.Nose and ear hair: As the hair starts disappearing from your scalp, it starts being visible everywhere you don’t want to see it; especially the nostrils and ears. When it comes to nose hair, don’t pluck. First, it hurts. Second, nose hair helps filter out the air going into your lungs. Instead, use an electric trimmer to cut them back a bit. You can use the trimmer on the ears as well. Keep both areas clear and devoid of any unwanted and unruly hair growth.

4.Hands and nails: Your hands get noticed every day - each time you shake someone else’s, pay a bill or hand over a gift. Dirty or ragged fingernails aren’t manly, they are unsightly, gross, and most often, a turnoff. Consider a manicure. lots of men get them done. If not, do the bare minimum, trim your nails regularly and use a hand cream to soften those callouses and get a smoother handgrip.

5.Smell good: Wear fragrances but don’t overdo it. When it comes to smell, subtle is best and less is more. There’s nothing worse than leaving behind a trail of your man smell as you walk past or away. Apply on your pulse points and choose between a light or heady, day or evening fragrance based on the season and time of day.

6.Take time with your shave: Considering that most of us shave daily, it’s amazing how bad some of us are at it. For one, we’re impatient and are normally in a rush when we do it. We apply the shaving cream and start scraping immediately. Instead, give shaving cream a few minutes to permeate and soften the hair before you put the razor to your skin. Always shave after a shower, so the water hydrates the skin for a few minutes before you shave.

7. Embrace sunscreens: After four decades, the sun starts to take a toll on your face. Most of the wrinkles we associate with old age are the result of sun damage. While few of us can pull off that weather-beaten look, it makes us look older than we should. Protect your skin by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen containing zinc oxide with an SPF 30 or higher. Oil free formulations are always better than those that aren’t.

8.Use a face wash: Don’t wash your face with the same harsh soap that you use to scrub your body. That’s not a good idea because not only is the skin on your face sensitive, but it’s also the first thing that everybody sees. Scaly, dried out skin doesn’t look good. Avoid soaps with strong smells and opt for a gentle non-soap and chemical free face cleanser or face wash.

9.Pamper your feet: As we get older, the skin on our feet thickens and can start cracking and feeling scaly. Of all the body parts that we ignore, our feet are perhaps the most neglected. Trim your nails regularly, soak your feet and exfoliate the dead skin with a pumice stone. Pedicures aren’t a luxury; they are a must. You will love the end results.

10.Moisturise: To avoid wrinkles, use a daily moisturiser. Men with normal to oily skin can get enough moisture from a light lotion or hydrating gel. If you have drier skin, try a heavier cream. Face serums work well, provided you pick the right kind and brand to use.

11.Crow’s feet: If you have fine lines around your eyes or mouth that bother you, try a heavy-duty moisturiser which soothes and nourishes the skin. For deeper wrinkles, invest in a good and organic anti-aging eye cream. Most natural ingredients can strip off the outer layers of dead, dry skin, and help to soften, lighten, and reduce fine lines.

12.Shave: A shaved man always looks younger than a guy with a beard and moustache. That said, there are no rules, if you keep your facial hair short, neat, and well-groomed.

13.Skin care: To keep your skin from adding years to your looks, use a face masque once a week, a scrub twice a week and a lip balm daily. They also stop collagen, the stuff that maintains your skins elasticity and from breaking down. This gives you a more vibrant, youthful look.

14.Trim body hair: Nothing looks worse than heavy chest hair and a bushy back. Keep the length in check with self-use trimmers. Prevent your back and chest fur from peeking out of the top of your shirt by shaving, waxing, or using a hair removal cream.

15.Stay healthy: If you want to look good on the outside, you must take care of the inside. You can’t act like you did in your 20s. Get plenty of rest, eat right, drink water, don’t smoke, leave the booze at the bar, and try to get some exercise on most days. The more active you stay, the younger you will look (and feel).

Five grooming products that you must use

1. Amrutini transforming serum by Love, Indus

This serum leaves your skin feeling both nourished and conditioned

This daily use transforming serum fuses rare golden Muga silk (known for its resilience and exquisite lustre) and Makaibari silver tips imperial tea, along with powerful scientific processes like biotransformation to heal your skin. The serum gets absorbed easily into the skin and leaves it feeling both nourished and conditioned.

Key benefits: Strengthens, restores, and firms the skin.

To use: Apply on a clean face AM & PM.

2. Mango Lavender Face Cream by Satliva

You can also use this cream as an under-eye cream to get rid of dark circles or spots

Loaded with the natural goodness of Indian Hemp Seed Oil, Beeswax, Carrot Seed Oil, Moringa, Mango Butter, Lavender Oil & Tea Tree Oil, this deep nourishing, and anti-ageing cream rejuvenates your skin. It protects facial skin from harsh pollutants and tightens it to retain its youthful, sculpted look. You can also use it as an under-eye cream to get rid of dark circles or spots.

Key benefits: Reduces the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and sun damage.

To use: Apply on a clean face, just before bed.

3. Bum scrub by Bare Body Essentials

This scrub makes your bum look and feel good

This bum scrub (yes, they now make those too) gets rid of dark spots and tan marks on your backside. This enriching scrub is curated with Himalayan rock salt, Sunflower oil, and Cocoa butter which promises to make your bum smooth, blemish-free and firm. Not just to look at but also to touch.

Key benefits: Firms, tones and smoothens.

To use: Apply on wet skin in the shower then rinse.

4. Facial kit for men by Skinkraft

This kit improves your skin pretty quickly

This range of AI customised skin care products claim to provide safe and effective skincare to address severe signs of ageing. Includes a set of three products - Cleanser, Moisturiser, and Active. They feel good on use and may just be pretty effective.

Key benefits: Improves skin elasticity within just 8-12 weeks.

To use: Follow the instructions on each of the three products.

5. Hair colour by Streax Professional

This makes the hair look shiny and feel smooth

This range of hair colour is ammonia free and provides a safe colouring alternative to conventional products while ensuring optimal coverage, longevity, and texture to the hair. Leaves the hair looking shiny and feeling smooth to touch.

Key benefits: Does not have a pungent odour and offers full coverage with colour that lasts for up to ten weeks from application.

To use: To be used by professionals at a salon.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, July 4, 2021

