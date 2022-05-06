Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Beat the heat

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Faded with spikes on top.

Brows: Trimmed with a cut.

Face: Mid-day stubble.

Lips: Buffed and clean.

Body: Big and defined.

Others: Printed trunks.

Skincare

1.Cleanse: Summer heat and humidity cause our skin to produce more oil. Mist or wash your face throughout the day. Use a toner, but stay away from chemical based ones. Do wash your face twice before bed – first to remove the day’s dirt, the second to actually clean the skin. Then apply products. Skin care products have more time to work, as you sleep.

2.Exfoliate: Look for scrubs and polishes with natural ingredients. Blackheads, dull, tired looking skin are a result of congested pores. Lips also dry and dehydrate in summer so keep them buffed. Exfoliate dry feet and cracked heels with a body scrub.

3.Protect: The more you are exposed to UV rays, the more frequently you need to use sunscreen. If you’re outside you need to top up every few hours, whereas if you are inside, one application is adequate.

4.Wipe: Keep a pack of unperfumed wipes with you to use or keep a bottle of facial mist in your man bag. Use once, twice or thrice a day. This is a must, as it removes oil, sweat and salt.

5.Moisturise: Focus on hydration. The goal is to lock hydration into the skin and you must only use oil and alcohol free, water based products.

Haircare

6.Care: Taking care of hair isn’t cosmetic, but essential. It’s both a matter of hygiene and scalp care, especially when the sun is at its hottest and brightest.

7.Wash: All that grime and sweat from a day’s action, especially in a hot climate may cause you to have an oily scalp and put you at a higher risk of dandruff. Shampoo your hair daily, just before bedtime to allow it to breathe.

8.Cool: Rinsing with hot water can damage your scalp and weaken it. Always wash your hair with cool or room temperature water.

9.Massage: The heat can make your hair go brittle. Use an oil of your choice once a week. A head massage improves blood circulation and distributes oils to the rest of your locks, so you get both a healthy scalp and good hair.

10. Shorten: Keeping your hair short can help reduce sweat and oil build up on your scalp. It’s also easier to manage and rarely needs the application of styling products. Similarly, trimming the excessive hair on your body will make it feel both cooler and lighter.

Body

11.Feed: Enjoy the abundance of fresh fruit like melons, strawberry, and citrus. They are a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamins A, C, Vitamin B6 as well as dietary fibres.

12.Detox: Cooling vegetables like cucumber, tomatoes, pumpkin are great for dehydration and to flush out toxins from the body. So is drinking plenty of water, fresh fruit juices and eating organic produce. Beer though refreshing, should not be the only liquid cleaning your gut!

13.Care: Taking more showers will help. Use an exfoliating body wash. Another pro-body tip is to change out of sweaty clothing and wear layers or breathable and airy fabrics.

14.Activate: There’s one more perk to working out, dancing or jogging: it increases the flow of beneficial nutrients to your scalp and skin. Abs aren’t the only reason to sweat it out, a sexier body means a stronger scalp and better looking skin.

15.Smell: Use a water based deodorant for the underarms and a deo spray elsewhere. Apply talcum powder to absorb the sweat and last but not the least, use aromatherapy, fragrances and even scented candles to revive and refresh both your mind and body.

The best grooming products to use

1.Damage restoration

The Gold Quinoa + Protein Repair Shampoo and Unisex Lipidium Absolut Repair Masque by L’OREAL PROFESSIONNEL (available on MYNTRA) are excellent for damaged or chemically treated hair

We recommend this duo for those of you have brittle or rough hair and are looking for an instant fix to make your hair stronger and feel softer.

2.Botanical solution

The Love in the Layers shampoo & conditioner from PAUL PENDERS (available on VANITY WAGON) will make your scalp and hair feel clean, fresh, and nourished

This organic coconut oil and herbal formulation makes the hair healthier, adds shine, nourishes the scalp, and detangles.

3.Citrus fresh

The Pharmacopia Citrus Shampoo & Conditioner from KIMIRICA cleanses, hydrates & nourishes the hair with its plant-based ingredients and potent antioxidants

The natural combination of Olive Oil, Aloe, Vitamin E, Grapeseed, and Pomegranate extracts in these products, collectively control the fizziness of hair and keep it soft, shiny and manageable.

4.Hair care

The hair growth range from MAN MATTERS is formulated to show visible effects in three months

This scientifically designed multi-product combo targets the hair and scalp both internally and externally and includes shampoo, oil, serum, gummies, tonic, anti-dandruff solution, gummies, and hair mask.

5.Anti-greying shampoo

The PH 4.5 neutralizing Goodbye Yellow shampoo from SCHWARZKOPF PROFESSIONAL counteracts and neutralizes underlying warm tones

This highly-pigmented, anti-yellow wash provides a gentle cleansing action. It has a unique pigment combination of purple and blue direct dyes and is formulated to neutralize unwanted yellow undertones, while cleansing the hair.

6.Hair oil

The Grey Care Hair Oil from SECRET prevents greying and helps promote hair growth

This heavy duty hair growth oil is made with 27 indigenous herbal ingredients. Provides deep nourishment, repairs hair damage caused by weather extremities and an urban lifestyle.

7.Hemp range

The organic and natural hemp-based range of products from RUSTIC ART are formulated to work effectively on both your skin and hair

These chemical free range of shampoo butters, soaps and beard oil are suitable for all skin and hair types as well as age groups. They work well to clean, condition, and nourish.

8.Skin care

The certified organic facial care range from NEAL’S YARD REMEDIES help purify, clean, and smoothen the skin

The non-lathering shave cream delivers a close shave, the clay-based face scrub polishes the skin while removing impurities and the face wash removes build-up of oil and dirt from the pores. Smells and feels good.

9.Home facial

The facial and body powder wash from LIGHT UP combats pigmentation and sun damage

This powder is a unique blend of Vitamin-Rich Goat’s Milk which gently buffs the skin, Pumpkin Seeds that infuse Zinc and Potassium, Marigold that revitalizes, Rose that hydrates and Ethyl Ascorbic Acid that brightens.

10.Face pack

The Orange & Almond face pack from DEYGA is excellent to detan and restore the skin

This almond meal, citrus and turmeric root-based face pack enhances the texture, improves elasticity, and helps rejuvenate the skin while removing tan, pigmentation, and dullness.

11.Face mask

The handmade Green Tea Face Mask by SKINWORKS can fight off bacteria that leads to acne breakouts

With its anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, this mask promises to protect skin from premature aging, UV damage, redness, and irritation.

12.Mud mask

The Exotic Black Turmeric Mask by NOURISH MANTRA has a traditional formula which absorbs impurities from the skin

This Mud Mask effectively delivers skin plumping. The moisturising actives improve the skin’s elasticity and restore youthful lustre. Helps reduce fine lines while nourishing.

13. Scrub

The Oxy D-Tan scrub by 03+ effectively removes nasty blackheads

This foaming scrub polishes, exfoliates and deep cleanses all at once. It also regenerates cells while adding moisture.

14.Cleanser

The No More Blues Oil Control face cleanser by ENN is an excellent solution to clean pores, sooth irritation and calm the skin

This sea salt cleanser leaves your skin feeling smooth to touch, squeaky clean and supple. Contains seaweed, coconut and avocado oil which nourishes and moisturises dry skin.

15.Sunscreen

The LOTUS HERBALS Safe Sun Vitamin C Matte Gel SPF 50 is enriched with antioxidants that help to keep skin healthy

This non-sticky sunscreen fights free radicals, hydrates the skin and prevents skin damage. It provides broad-spectrum protection from UVA & UVB rays as well as pollutants.

16.Body wash

The lemon body wash with Aloe Vera by BROWN BUTTER, London (Available on WK Life) is both refreshing and invigorating

This body wash has a long lasting (almost edible) fragrance that will keep you smelling fresh for hours. It also deeply cleanses and leaves your skin hydrated.

17. Body care

The Ayurvedic body oil, wash, and lotion from VEDIX are excellent to pamper, nourish and hydrate your skin

This soothing body care range includes an oil, scrub, wash and lotion. The Lavender variant reduces anxiety while the Saffron formulation tones the skin, promotes circulation and keeps the skin youthful.

18. Nourishment

The extensive range of natural plant-based supplements from WELLBEING NUTRITION are good for you

The Biotin melts reduce hair fall, damage, and leave your scalp and hair healthy. The nano iron melts improve energy levels, prevent anaemia, and increase Haemoglobin. The Korean marine Collagen peptides ensure healthier hair, radiant skin and is an anti-ageing solution.

19. Supplements

This three in one Biotin multivitamin from MUSCLEXP is power packed with vitamins and minerals to promote overall wellbeing

This daily multivitamin help revitalize your skin, improve nail texture, and support hair health as well as your overall wellbeing.

20. Wellness

The fabulous aromatherapy essential oils Daily Wellness Kit from PURESSENTIAL (Available on IDFS) is the best wellness remedy for daily issues

This wellness kit contains lemon, tea tree, jojoba and true lavender essential oils which can be self-used for a variety of issues including sunburn, itching, headaches, sleep disorders and anxiety.

21.Fragrances

The range of EDT’s from PHY smell great and have been formulated for different occasions

The masculine range of fragrances include Black, Social, Mountain Rain & Active. Each has its own distinct top and middle notes. All are long lasting and smell great.

22.Aroma candles

The vegan, all natural soy candles by THE CELESTE CO are great to revive the senses

This fragrant (slow burning) citrus candle is ideal to keep going when you want to refresh the mind and body.

23.Clean air

The DYSON TP09 air purifier is engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, which destroys potentially dangerous VOC’s

This fully loaded air purifier’s carbon filters capture bacteria, allergens, gases, and other ultrafine pollutants which ensures your body, hair and skin survive the season both internally and externally.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

