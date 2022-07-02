Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: The monsoon survival guide

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Short and naturally curly.

Brows: Natural and defined.

Face: Clean shaved and well groomed.

Lips: Clean and buffed.

Body: Defined abs and body. Natural hair on the chest and hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others: Breathable white elastic and drawstring linen pyjamas by Live Linen.

Season overview

Grooming: Deep pore cleaning for both the scalp and skin.

Must do: Stay as dry and moisture free as possible.

Silhouette: The shorter, the better. Layering will keep you both cool and ventilated.

The fit: Comfort over clingy.

Well-being: Detox and cleanse.

Lifestyle: Breathable and light materials with an aquatic theme for your personal space.

Skin

The monsoon isn’t the best time for skin, and you need to follow a regular and simple skin care regime.

Grooming tip: Focus on cleansing to prevent sweat, grime, and moisture.

1. Face masque: Once a week. This will help unclog the pores, remove build-up of sweat and moisture, and make the skin appear clean and fresh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Cleansing: Twice a week with an astringent / toner for normal skin and daily for oily skin. This cleans the skins surface and removes excessive oil. Especially useful for those of you who are acne prone.

Use a few drops of an effective toner on a cotton ball after work, or a workout for unclogging the pores. (Glycolic Acid Toning Solution by The Ordinary)

Hair

Pay special attention to the hair. Contrary to what you may think, haircare is easy, fast, and cheap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Care tip: Ensure to keep both the hair and scalp as dry and clean as possible.

1. Styling: The humidity may make the hair go limp and flat. Use water-based styling products as they won’t block the pores on the scalp and will wash off just as easily.

Volume building products will help make your hair appear thicker and fuller (Sea Salt Thickening spray for full bodied hair by Arata)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Care: Shampoo and condition daily or a minimum of thrice a week. This will ensure the scalp and hair both stay clean, and your hair becomes softer and more manageable.

Use a hair mask at least once a week to clean, nourish and strengthen the hair follicles. (Activated charcoal & Kaolin deep cleansing hair mask by Flawsome)

Body

The build of moisture in the fold areas can play havoc on the skin and lead to a stale and foul odour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Personal care tip: Trim the excessive or unwanted hair to keep the body well ventilated.

1. Sweat: Wash and wipe twice a day. Prevent the build of moisture and sweat by using a dry and sweat absorbing towel. Ideally, use different towels for the face and body and never share your towel with friends or family.

2. Smells: Use an alcohol-free deodorant roll on and spray (always a set from the same brand). Both need to come in contact with the skin, and not your clothes to be activated and effective. Finish the regime by applying a long-lasting fragrance. I suggest woody, musky, and earthy fragrances for this season. Apply on the pulse points and never directly on your clothes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You should use different fragrances for the day and night or by occasion. (The spicy Oud Cinnamon and the sensual Luxe Hayat long lasting fragrances by Neesh)

Tops

Fashion tip: Embrace cotton and linen. Avoid all synthetic and artificial blends.

1. Short and sexy: Cut sleeve and sleeveless tops or deep cut vests so the underarms stay as dry as possible. If you are wearing these, you may want to trim that armpit hair to stay both dry and look well groomed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Sleeve length: Half sleeve over full for shirts. You may roll up the sleeves of your favourite full sleeve shirt, but ensure it isn’t too tight around the elbows so air can go through, you can move with ease and the skin can breathe easy.

Pale coloured shirts in breathable materials are ideal for the season. (Lightweight, white, full sleeve cotton shirt by Cottons Jaipur)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lowers

Style tip: Casual trousers or ultra-short shorts for daywear.

1. Pants: Nothing better than crease free stretchable pants made with fabrics that are quick drying and water repellent. This isn’t the season to wear Lyra or leather - let’s keep that aside for winter.

Fabrics with blends can be both crease free and water repellent (All weather comfortable stretch pants in navy and grey by The Pant Project)

2. Shorts over joggers: Time to flaunt those legs! Before the weather turns, wear out your collection of running, knee length and micro shorts. You can also wear pyjamas and drawstring pants when you want to.

Sporty mesh shorts for the ultimate see through look. Wear underwear when outdoor and go commando in the privacy of your home (Sexy, sporty, and airy white illusion shorts by ddebbarma on Be Unic)

Accessories

Functional tip: Waterproof, durable and all-weather accessories over those that aren’t.

1. Man bags: A small, but high utility bag that will stay covered under an umbrella. Ensure it does not have open pockets, so no rainwater gets in and, on your gadgets, or other man stuff inside.

Compact yet functional bags are easier for the season, so they stay close to the body and don’t get wet in a downpour. (Single zip closure, light grain, multi pocket light grain leather duffle bag by Tiger Marron)

2. Footwear: Ankle length sneakers or sports shoes when you are out and about. This is the season to switch to affordable (and disposable) footwear that you don’t mind getting dirty or wet. Stay away from suede and leather as much as possible.

Sneakers with rubber soles will give you added protection and high ankles will keep you dry (Elevated dual-coloured sneakers with anti-skid sole by Bacca Bucci)

Wellness

Well-being tip: Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and flush out the toxins.

1. The drinks: Less alcohol and more of detox teas. Avoid heat producing supplements (powder or pills) that can lead to skin break outs in this tricky transition season. Herbal teas over conventional variants. Pick one that works for your taste buds and body.

Herbal teas in moderate quantities, have a range of benefits for your mental as well as physical wellbeing (The range of herbal and wellness teas by The Tea Heaven).

2. Sanitise: Considering the high risk of contamination during this season and that we are yet at risk of covid variants, I suggest you continue using an effective sanitiser on a regular and ongoing basis, especially if you have exposure to crowds and public spaces.

As using sanitisers too frequently can dry out the hands, look out for a long coverage variant with skin moisturising and conditioning properties (The 24-hour protection hand sanitiser by Just Human)

The bed

Lifestyle tip: Go in for a nautical theme to dress your bed and space.

1. Covers: Put the summer and winter comforters away. Switch to lightweight and breathable (organic) linen duvets to lie under or over. These allow air to go through and will help keep your body light and airy.

Prewashed cotton blankets allow your skin to breathe while you sleep (Handmade, super soft, cotton filled Belgian linen duvet by Live Linen)

2. Head rest: Only cotton stuffed pillows and cushions. Remove those silk, velvet and polyester blends and replace them with pure cotton covers to place your head on.

Pillows and cushions can accumulate sweat and must therefore be light, breathable, and easily washable (The masculine Nautical stripe cotton cushion covers by Soignne)

What caught my eye

Considering you see many insects during the rainy season, you may want to add an element of nature to your formal jacket, suit, tie or bandghala with this quirky and intricate meenakari and gold-plated brooch. This one is a conversation starter and is sure to get noticed!

Accessory tip: Place the brooch against a plain, dark, or dull coloured fabric.

You can use a brooch to dress your evening looks (The Ayeez brooch by Anayah)

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, July 2, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch