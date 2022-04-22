Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Wear the blues

Decoding the lead look

Hair: A fade which draws the eyes upwards to reveal short spikes.

Brows: Bushy and natural.

Face: A mid-day stubble, fresh clean and smooth skin.

Lips: Thick and extremely kissable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others: White half sleeve AIRISM t-shirt by UNIQLO and knee length, navy blue shorts.

A quintessentially classic colour, navy blue dates to 1748, when it got its name from the uniform worn by the British Royal Navy. The colour has a strong association with all things masculine and nautical. Cut to 2022, it has taken over as the years most dominant colour and by the end of this decade, it will outdo both black and grey for men’s clothing, accessories, and décor.

Colour overview

Palette: Cold

Metallic match: Silver

Skin Tone: Light to Dusky. It has the unique ability to compliment every type of skin tone.

How to wear it

Navy blue works just as well on structured clothing (suits) as it does on comfort or relaxed clothing (athleisurewear), including casual wear, leisure wear and office wear. From jeans to sharp business suits, you can use it in a variety of tones and intensities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A blue dress shirt is by far one of the most dependable items hanging in our wardrobe. It can get us through mind-numbing Monday meetings or business socials in the evening. Almost every man owns a pair of navy-blue jeans and knows ways to mix and match it with vests and t-shirts in summer or full sleeve shops, jackets, and cardigans in winter.

A navy-blue suit is as important as a black one. It can be worn just as easily to the office as it can, for a formal night out. It allows you to wear a variety of shirts; white, grey, and pastel blue.

Shorts, joggers, and chinos, in navy blue don’t just look sexy, but they also give your hips, calves, and legs a better shape and form. Being a dark colour, navy blue has the advantage of making you look slimmer, taller, and leaner all at once.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whitewashed

White is a classic high-contrast partner that sets off navy blue strikingly. They complement each other and will give your look a sharp, smart, nautical feel.

A solid white shirt or top, paired with navy blue shorts, chinos or jeans is one of the best combinations you can make.

You can also team navy blue with shades of grey, yellow, orange, pink and sometimes, red. Most pastels like sky blue, lemon, and saffron will also offset your look and create a subtle, but eye-catching contrast.

Choose navy blue to start building your wardrobe. This way, you will have more styling options to add in a colour, print or pattern.

With navy blue, most of you will find it easy to make sets and coordinates on your own but here are two essential style tips to follow:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1.Mix, match & contrast

You may choose to go tone on tone (very modern and highly recommended). Navy pants with a light blue shirt is a classic example of a tone-on-tone outfit.

Shades of grey and other tones of blue will make for a very classic look. Ensure your look is put together aesthetically and tastefully. Keep in mind that one strong or bright colour is better than wearing two together.

When wearing one navy blue garment with another, make sure the two hues are a perfect match. All colours can have a warm or cool flare, so you need to make sure both blues are either warm or cool.

2.Pairing solids & prints

Navy blue is best as a solid colour. If worn right and matched with complimentary tones it will make you look classy and sophisticated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you do decide to wear prints, ensure that you do not go over the top. When in doubt, keep these two things in mind: small subtle prints are always a safe option and that you should never mix and match two different prints together. Pin stripes, though a bit outdated remain a favourite option.

Navy blue must-haves in your wardrobe:

1.A tank top

The smart & functional tank top from HARFUN is made with a skin friendly breathable micro fibre fabric and is quick drying

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This sporty cut sleeve top will work just as well for casual wear as it will for the gym. You can wear it with jeans, shorts, or joggers. Never tuck your tank top into your lowers.

2.The linen shirt

The high-quality linen shirt from UNIQLO has a regular collar and a French front, making it ideal for summer and to wear from day to evening

A soft and lightweight shirt that you can wear for a date or an important work meeting. Roll up the sleeves when you want a more casual or laid-back look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3.The full sleeve top

The supima cotton full sleeve top from THE SOULED STORE is breathable, crease free and ideal for casual wear

A full sleeve top in summer allows you to prevent tan lines when you are out and about. Choose a round neck for better movement. Wear this with jeans, chinos, or your favourite joggers.

4.The sweatshirt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This functional collared fleece sweatshirt from HARBOUR 9 can be worn through the year and will protect you from both the wind and scorching sun

A comfortable snug sweatshirt will keep you cosy in every season. Ideal for casual wear and especially on a long commute or flight.

Accessories

Navy blue works beautifully with black or grey shoes, belts, and bags. However, you can also team it with white and occasionally with brown. Conventionally all dark colours work best with other dark or sometimes, bright coloured accessories.

The best Navy-blue accessories to own:

1.Smart watches

The square Bluetooth calling TIMEX FIT 2.0 smartwatch has a big 1.72 inch display and loaded with health features that monitor all your vitals as well as sleep tracking

A multi-function smart watch which allows you to navigate your phone and keep a track on both your health and wellness is a must have. Choose one which has a navy strap or dial so it can match with all your looks.

2.Footwear

The iconic ventilated casual clogs from the LITERIDE collection by CROCS are incredibly lightweight, smart, and durable

By far one of the trendiest footwear must haves for the season, these amazing, laced leather sneakers and nautical dual-coloured sandals by JOE SHU are ideal for day, weekend or leisurewear and will perfectly enhance all your casual looks.

The iconic ventilated casual clogs from the LITERIDE collection by CROCS are incredibly lightweight, smart, and durable

Besides going in for footwear that looks good, ensure it is comfortable and coordinates with the dominant look or style of your wardrobe. This makes it easier for you to mix and match your footwear with your clothes as well as wear them for different occasions.

3.The man bag

The eye-catching Ellison backpack by PAUL ADAM has an art nouveau style with a painting of the Egyptian Sun God, Ra by artist Swapnil Jagtap and doubles as either a handheld or shoulder bag

A functional man bag that fits all your man essentials while you are on the move. Always choose a spacious bag that has multiple pockets. To avoid making your bag loose shape, never place too much into it and ensure it remains lightweight.

Life + style

Navy used in interior decoration evokes nautical influences. Its dramatic hue captures the eye and causes lighter or brighter colours to pop. More than anything, it lends a regal feel to your bedroom, living room or office. A navy-blue space will always have a soothing effect on your mood.

Navy blue pairs well with earth-toned furniture. For a rich look, pair it with dark wood like mahogany. Or go in for oak or maple furniture, which will lend a lighter look.

My tip: Navy blue tends to consume light. Use it sparingly if you don’t have an abundance of natural light flooding your space.

Three stylish ways to incorporate navy blue in your space:

1.Adorn the walls with a rich navy-blue wallpaper or art, perhaps offset with white or bright contrasting colour hues.

The Vana Ink Inde Wallpaper by RASEEL GUJRAL at CASA POP makes you feel both warm and nostalgic as it depicts a forest with intricately hand-painted trees and animals

My pick: This beautiful wallpaper is both subtle and striking at the same time and is sure to add a lot more than just a decorative element to your walls. It has an extremely aesthetic play of both colour and dimension. Use it behind your bed, sofa, or desk.

2.Add cushion covers or throws that offset a dull or neutral sofa or chair to add both character and style.

My pick: This luxurious pair of velvet and linen cushions, which have a distinct sense of style will lend a strong masculine look to either your living or working space.

The BOWIE collection cushion covers designed by Iram Sultan of SUNDAY DESIGN in collaboration with Maison 15 will add design sensibility to your favourite couch

3.Place rugs that will give a room a theme and bring it to life.

The hand -tufted wool ocean rug from THE MINIMALIST EDIT collection by OBEETEE CARPETS will brighten up any dull corridor or passage

My pick: This handcrafted rug has been made by artisans using Serdian wool on a cotton canvas with a high-density weave. It has been double washed to add both softness and lustre. Evokes a feel of the seashore and looks as well as feels good.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, April 23, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch