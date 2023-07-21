Soirée, not sorry: How to host a dinner party without going crazy

I have to say that my world tilted on its axis when I read that the original Domestic Goddess, Nigella Lawson, was giving up on hosting dinner parties. You know the kind I mean, don’t you? They featured on most of her TV shows, all twinkly fairy lights, a brilliantly laid table, and platters and platters of interesting dishes, drawn from every corner of the world.

Well, Nigella is giving up on all that now. She has had enough of being the hostess with the mostest. Now when she entertains, she makes one big dish with a few accompaniments, sets everything on a side table and asks everyone to help themselves, buffet style. Did I mention that nobody is required to dress up either? Her guests are welcome to trundle in wearing their pyjamas.

I have to pause at this point and make it clear to my friends and family that if they ever turn up for dinner at mine in their nightwear, they will be sent right back home to change into something decent. If I can make the effort to cook dinner, they can make the effort to put some actual clothes on.

But sartorial debates aside, is Nigella right about this? Are dinner parties over? Is entertaining at home now a matter of opening a packet of chips and ordering in a biryani while everyone lounges around in their nighties?

All that wealth, and the dinner scenes on HBO’s hit show Succession still were tedious, anxious affairs. Don’t let the details derail a good house party. Plan ahead and prepare to have fun too.

I hope not. There is nothing quite as gratifying as going to a friend’s house and discovering that he or she has spent the day making all the dishes you love; settling down in a room scented with candles, while ambient music sets the tone; whetting your appetite with well-chosen nibbles; and then sitting down to a long, multi-course dinner that you haven’t cooked. I don’t know about you, but I would get dressed up for that!

That said, Nigella has a point. There is no point hosting a dinner party if the experience is just going to stress you out. The idea of having friends and family over is to enjoy time with your loved ones, not fret about whether the soufflés will rise or the jelly will set. (Keeping it simple but scrumptious is the way to go.)

So, if you still want to entertain in style but don’t want to break out in hives about it, what should you do? Here are my top tips:

Invest time in prep. Choose a menu in which at least 50 % of the dishes can be cooked a day (or even two) before and stored, and may even be the better for it. That puts less pressure on you on the day of the party.

Don’t put anything on the menu that needs to be done à la minute (as in, on the spot). That is an invitation for things to go wrong.

Don’t make two menus for vegetarians and meat eaters. That’s too much work. If you have vegetarians on your table, make an essentially vegetarian meal and add two meat or fish dishes. Trust me, no one will complain.

Don’t bother making dessert. It’s too much of a palaver, and by the end of the meal, everyone is too full to do it justice anyway. Just order in a cake or macaroons. Or even some ice-cream. It will help you chill!

From HT Brunch, July 22, 2023

