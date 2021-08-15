“No fighting & going to bed!” says Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi is proud to belong to a family of actors. “My father Arvind Joshi and my uncle Pravin Joshi have done some pathbreaking work in Gujarati theatre. My sister Manasi Joshi Roy is an actor married to Rohit, and my wife Prerana is the youngest daughter of Prem Chopra. Both sides of my family are involved in either theatre, cinema or television; and when we all meet up, it is a riot.”

Sharman, who got rave reviews for 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti and Mission Mangal, asks a pertinent question, “How many 3 Idiots are made?”

List three things no one knows about you?

1. I really hate backseat driving and my wife is extremely good at it. In Bandra, there are many roads to reach any destination; and the moment I choose one, my wife corrects me, which is irritating, to put it mildly.

2. I have been a cheater academically. I was a champ at carrying chits, writing answers on my shin, on my chair etc. Miraculously, I have also helped a girl copy by giving her the answers.

3. I can kill for French fries.

Do you like watching TV in your bedroom?

I thrive on it. I would like to even have my meals on my bed in front of the television, but my wife is the boss.

What do you read in bed?

The Bhagavad Gita before going to bed and early in the morning. It teaches you how to live life and is about self-discovery. I find it inspiring, motivating and very reassuring; it makes me feel good and positive.

Anything which is a no-no in bed?

No fighting and going to bed, a rule made by my wife. We don’t go to sleep without resolving what is in our heads or a truce, so that we can address the issue the next day.

The coolest thing about being an actor?

As an actor, you tend to observe people and it helps you develop an instinctual understanding of the people you meet in real life.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Striving

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

Toast and eggs is my staple breakfast that I have practically every day.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

My wife chooses the side closest to the washroom. I have to make a few turns before I reach my bathroom.

Bedside stories

What’s on your bedside table?

Clutter!

What do you wear to bed?

Pajamas, and a T-shirt. Nowadays, I finish my workout, take a shower and get right into my pajamas. I love it!

What do you eat when you raid your fridge at midnight?

Milk, dry fruits and khajoors. Or leftovers.

Do you snore?

I don’t snore and it’s difficult to sleep beside someone who does.

This or that?

Stage or film set?

Stage, as it’s an actor’s medium and it is very exciting for an actor to be on stage, knowing that if he wants the play to go as planned, then he has to hit the right note from go and there is no second chance.

Instrumental music or music with lyrics?

Music with lyrics. I’m not so evolved that instrumental music would work for me.

IPL matches or the Olympics?

Olympics; they happen only once in four years.

