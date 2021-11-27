Nostalgia with Deepak Tijori: “At 22, I wasn’t a rich father’s son, did odd jobs”

Where were you career-wise?

I had just finished my post-graduation in commerce, and was in my second year of law. I wasn’t a rich father’s son and had a tough life, doing odd jobs.

Deepak while shooting a film premiere sequence for Pehla Nasha,his first film as a producer

What was your mindset like?

I was like a lost puppy, looking for avenues, and didn’t know what to do.

Your most prized possession then?

Amber in a black thread, gifted to me by my Irani (Parsi) grandmother, which you can still see around my neck and in most of my films.

With his brother Prashant and family, on his nephew’s birthday at home

What was your bank balance like?

We didn’t even have enough to eat. I remember during our theatre practice breaks, we were given samosas and milk twice a day. I would fight for more with the college authorities, as it wasn’t enough for me to manage my hunger pangs for the rest of the day.

The actor posing in his designer friend, Vipul Mahadevia’s creations at Arvind Mills

Any romance in your life?

I had a steady girlfriend from my theatre gang.

With his nephew, Mrinal

Tell us about your fashion sense.

I wore bell-bottoms, body-hugging shirts and heeled shoes, and had an ear-covering haircut!

Deepak Tijori poses in Juhu Park, near Jamnabhai School

Tell us something about the good times.

I was thankful to God for giving me friends who kept me going.

Holidaying with friends at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie

Your fitness mantra?

I used to dance for 12 hours a day in college as a performer, and did too many shows. I was working hard, which kept me sweaty.

From HT Brunch, November 28, 2021

