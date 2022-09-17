Nostalgia with Divya Seth Shah, “I was always on a diet and starved myself to become slim”

Mahikaa and Myra adore Arik, Arjun tells us. “The three of them have such a great relationship. It’s always Mahu didi and Myru didi for Arik, non-stop!”

Does this give Arjun a sense of relief?

“I don’t feel relief,” says Arjun, choosing his words carefully. “I feel blessed that something like this can happen. Initially, it is a bit awkward. You never thought you’d be in a situation like this so you don’t know how you’ll deal with it. But, like Gabriella said, you realise what good upbringing really is. Love stands for unconditional understanding, and my daughters showed me that. And I’m glad Mehr allowed that to happen.”

In a silver skirt-top on her first visit to Mumbai

Gabriella says, “It wasn’t love at first sight. We don’t really have a crazy romantic story. Ours is just a very organic sort of friendship”; Outfit by Deme; Charms by Peayrl (Sasha Jairam)

Given that Arjun has had such an insight into the fashion industry, how much does he help, we ask. “Arjun has a great eye, and is interested without being overbearing,” says Gabriella. “He’ll give me great feedback when I need it, and not say anything when I don’t need to hear it.”

Is it a challenge or an advantage being partnered with a famous guy like Arjun? “I don’t think it’s either,” says Gabriella. “My brand was already eight years old when Arjun and I got together. Of course, some of his fans may have started following my work because of him. But no one has told me that we’re buying your clothes because we are Arjun Rampal fans!”

Follow @JamalShaikh on Instagram and Twitter

From HT Brunch, September 17, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

Who were your major influences then?

My mother, actress Sushma Seth, and naani. The books I read, films I watched, my friends, theatre colleagues and directors also shaped my thoughts.

Before an enactment of the play Rough Crossing at Kamani theatre in Delhi

What was your equation with your family?

I was always close to my family. We lived together, though my brother Kavi and bhabhi Geetika had moved to Kolkatta. I shared a room with my sister, Priya.

What was your romantic status?

I wore my heart on my sleeve!

Posing while having a quick snack during her first trip to the US

What was your fashion sense then?

Not bad but it wasn’t great either! Janpath and Sarojini Nagar ruled my wardrobe.

Your fitness quotient?

I was perpetually on a diet. I starved myself to become slim; coffee and yoga were my crutches.

Dancing at a dinner party as a part of her brother Kavi’s wedding festivities

Your most prized possession?

Love and my dog, Tippy.

Your favourite sport?

I wasn’t very athletic, but I enjoyed swimming.

Heading to eat parathas from a roadside dhaba at Moolchand after the showcase of a play which also featured Shah Rukh Khan

Which actors were ruling Bollywood in that period?

Always and forever Mr Amitabh Bachchan.

Any incident from that time that is etched in your mind?

Being part of Hum Log and its explosive popularity was life-altering.

With sister Priya, brother Kavi, mother (and actress) Sushma Seth and father Dhruv Seth, at her brother’s wedding

A flaw of yours that bothered you then?

I took everything personally! Even if that wasn’t the intention of the other person.

One thing you did that was immature?

I reacted very emotionally to what was a professional move for someone. I didn’t speak to the person for years!

