Nostalgia with Kumar Sanu: “I would like to bring the ’90s music back!”

How would you describe yourself as a 22-year-old?

A funny, foodie guy who loves music and sports!

Do you remember your 22nd birthday?

I celebrated my birthday with my family and childhood friends. We had Golbari’s famous kosha mangsho (slow-cooked mutton)!

Kumar Sanu during a photoshoot when he was 22

Where were you career-wise?

I was in college and performed on stage regularly. I was little-known in Kolkata.

Kumar Sanu with Ustad Ghulam Ali and Suresh Wadkar during a recording

What was the state of your finances like?

I was from a middle class family, so my earnings weren’t that great. But I remember the first time I got a good amount of money from singing, I gave it all to my mother. I’ll never forget that smile.

Kumar Sanu (second from right) with RD Burman (extreme right) during the recording of a song

What was your focus professionally?

Only my singing and studies.

Any romance in the air?

Not at all. In fact, I didn’t even know what a date was. It was such a big deal to go out with a girl openly at that time!

Kumar Sanu with Jagjit Singh

What was your fashion sense like?

Usually, it would be a pair of old jeans and a T-shirt. But, we used to emulate the stars a lot! I would often wear a big-collared shirt with two pockets and bell bottom trousers.

Kumar Sanu with Alka Yagnik (left) and Kavita Krishnamurthy (right) during a concert

What did you do for fitness?

I used to ride my bicycle a lot but not for fitness. I couldn’t afford a bike.

One thing you wish you had back then?

Success. I wish I could become Kumar Sanu back then so my mother could’ve enjoyed my success more, because by the time I brought her to Mumbai to live with me in 1995, she had Alzheimer’s.

Kumar Sanu trying to play the tabla when he was two years old

What was your most prized possession?

Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saheb gave me a silver coin when I was four years old. I remember he also fed me cake.

Your biggest dream then?

To become a singer and sing in movies!

If you had the chance to rewind and change one thing, what would it be?

I’d like to bring ’90s music back!

Kumar Sanu with Anil Kapoor during a reality show shoot

What would you say is the biggest life lesson that you learnt at 22?

I’ve seen how my parents would help others even while struggling with poverty. But poverty hinders your growth, not only emotionally and physically, but even education-wise. That’s why I opened two schools for the lesser-privileged.

What would be your advice to your 22-year-old self?

To focus more on my education and to be wiser.

From HT Brunch, March 20, 2022

