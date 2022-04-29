Nostalgia with Shabbir Boxwala: “Suniel (Shetty) was my only friend who had a car when I was 22”

At 22, where were you career-wise?

My father owned a factory manufacturing boxes (that’s how we got our surname), but I was more inclined towards fashion so, I studied at the RISD (Rhode Island School of Designing) in the US. On returning, I joined my cousins in their fashion business. I was friends with Suniel Shetty (who was not an actor then), and Rajiv Rai, who was directing Yudh. While on the sets of Yudh, I was intrigued by film work. Rajiv asked me to join him for Tridev and then, Vishwatma. I worked with him for 14 years and co-wrote Mohra with him.

Shabbir in his condo in New York while he was studying at the Rhode Island School of Design

What was your frame of mind?

I was carefree. My dad had his own business so, I could afford to do what I enjoyed. Suniel (Shetty) was the only friend of mine who had a car (jeep) in those days.

What was your equation with your family?

I was very close to my parents, Fatima and Ebrahim Boxwala, and my three sisters. Being the only son, I was pampered.

With wife Khadija in Kerala during their honeymoon, while he was in the midst of Gupt’s production

What was your bank balance like?

After I started working with Rajiv, I opened my first bank account with HSBC bank, Peddar Road, which I still use. At that time, I had ₹20,000 in my account.

Shabbir met Rajiv Rai through Jackie Shroff with whom he hung out at Pastry Palace, Mumbai;

Wheredid you hang out?

My friends and I would either go to Broadway or Ramanjanya—both Suniel’s restaurants. We would sit there till late in the night and have free food!

With his good friend Suniel Shetty is the early 1980s

What was your romantic status?

I chatted with girls but it was all puppy love. I was disillusioned with love and thought I’d never get married. But I met my wife and got married in my late 20s.

With Akshay Kumar on the sets of Mohra, Shabbir’s first film as a writer

What would you change about then?

I always wanted to be a director. But I didn’t have the courage to pursue my passion.

With Divya Bharti, the original actor in Mohra, a month before her tragic demise

From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022

