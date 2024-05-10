 On Mother’s Day, here’s why Soha Ali Khan believes mums laugh harder - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On Mother’s Day, here’s why Soha Ali Khan believes mums laugh harder

ByKarishma Kuenzang
May 10, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Soha Ali Khan learnt how powerful laughter could be from her parents. Now, she and husband Kunal Khemu are teaching their daughter Inaaya the same tricks. See how the family gets its laughs, and where they draw the line

Where does humour come from, exactly? Actor Soha Ali Khan prefers wordplay. But her husband, actor Kunal Khemu, and their six-year-old daughter, Inaaya, love slapstick comedy: Slipping on banana peels, dad jokes, pulling faces, tickling for 20 minutes straight. “Their maturity level is the same,” says Khan. Dad and daughter will replace lyrics with words of their own and find it hilarious. “I just look at them, thinking it’s so sweet, but also thinking ‘Really? You’re still laughing? After 25 minutes?’”.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, and their six-year-old daughter, Inaaya, have different ideas of what’s funny. (PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, and their six-year-old daughter, Inaaya, have different ideas of what’s funny. (PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Inaaya has started figuring out punchlines and verbal humour from her mum, Soha Ali Khan. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Inaaya has started figuring out punchlines and verbal humour from her mum, Soha Ali Khan. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Inaaya once made cookies that were only half edible. Dad Kunal tried them, mum Soha gave it a miss. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Inaaya once made cookies that were only half edible. Dad Kunal tried them, mum Soha gave it a miss. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Soha Ali Khan’s idea of what is funny comes from her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Soha Ali Khan’s idea of what is funny comes from her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Inaaya tells her parents when the jokes are embarrassing her.
Inaaya tells her parents when the jokes are embarrassing her.
Inaaya and her grandmother, actor Sharmila Tagore, write letters to each other. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Inaaya and her grandmother, actor Sharmila Tagore, write letters to each other. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Inaaya loves hugging her parents every morning. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Inaaya loves hugging her parents every morning. (INSTAGRAM/@SAKPATAUDI)
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / On Mother’s Day, here’s why Soha Ali Khan believes mums laugh harder

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On