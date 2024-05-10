On Mother’s Day, here’s why Soha Ali Khan believes mums laugh harder
May 10, 2024 09:00 AM IST
Soha Ali Khan learnt how powerful laughter could be from her parents. Now, she and husband Kunal Khemu are teaching their daughter Inaaya the same tricks. See how the family gets its laughs, and where they draw the line
Where does humour come from, exactly? Actor Soha Ali Khan prefers wordplay. But her husband, actor Kunal Khemu, and their six-year-old daughter, Inaaya, love slapstick comedy: Slipping on banana peels, dad jokes, pulling faces, tickling for 20 minutes straight. “Their maturity level is the same,” says Khan. Dad and daughter will replace lyrics with words of their own and find it hilarious. “I just look at them, thinking it’s so sweet, but also thinking ‘Really? You’re still laughing? After 25 minutes?’”.
