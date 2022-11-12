Prateek Sadhu: Make your own butter

Better butter

Q How can I make butter at home?

—Suyash, via Instagram

I remember my mother making butter using leftover malai, a longer process. Collect malai after you boil milk daily for 15 days. The quick way is to buy heavy cream that needs to be about 35 per cent fat. Keep it in the fridge for a day. Take four cups of it in a stainless steel bowl. Use a food processor or stand mixer or a hand whisk. The cream will start getting thicker, and curdle. You’ll see buttermilk separate. Continue till there are lumps of white butter floating in the liquid. Strain, add some salt and keep in the fridge.

From HT Brunch, November 12, 2022

