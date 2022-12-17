Prateek Sadhu: Not a daily grind

Idli treat

Q How can I make idli and dosa batter at home? Can I freeze it and use it in batches?

—Sneha, Via Email

I would not freeze dosa and idli batter. It’s actually really easy to make it at home, even every day. All you need is rice, urad dal and some yoghurt. Soak rice and urad dal overnight. Grind it the next day. Add some yoghurt and salt, both of which help in its fermentation, which is what gives the batter its sourness. I would recommend that you store this batter in the fridge for four to five days instead of freezing it. Since it’s already fermented, and has probiotics, the batter will not go bad. It’s only going to overferment. Make a basic tomato or coconut chutney to go with it.

