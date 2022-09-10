Prateek Sadhu: Of easy dips & non-bitter karela

DIY dips

What are the quintessential dips I can make at home?

—Arunima, via Instagram

There’s a lot that go well with flavoured chips, Doritos and pita. Make a yogurt-based dip, which is Mediterranean, with herbs and olive oil. Do a classic hummus or one with lamb mince. Avocado guacamole is a classic. You can buy smoked salmon, chop it up with dill, and add this to sour cream. A good tomato-based option would be to chop up tomato, olive, basil, garlic and mix it with olive oil for a salsa. Always keep hard cheese like Emmental or truffle cheddar or gouda, handy. You can just serve it with some fruit and pita.

Bittersweet symphony

How can I mask the bitterness of karela successfully?

—Keerti, Via Email

What I usually do is rub salt on raw karela and let it sit for a couple of hours. It loses a lot of water, and also its bitter taste. Peel it and let it sit again for half an hour. Stuff the karela with the peels, along with amchur and raisins. You can also add potatoes or khoya. Slow cook it. Finishing it with some acidic masks the bitterness.

Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022

From HT Brunch, September 10, 2022

