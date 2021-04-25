Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Satiate your sweet tooth
Prateek Sadhu: Satiate your sweet tooth

If you’re vegan and don’t want to order in during the pandemic, here’s a quick way you can whip up a scrumptious dessert
By Prateek Sadhu
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Our expert gives a seasonal and healthy dessert that you can make at home

DIY vegan dessert

I’m trying to turn vegan but keep getting swayed by sweet treats. What’s the most delectable vegan dessert I can whip up at home?

—Sagar, Via Email

There are many options you can try at home. One of them is to take almond, coconut, cashew nut or any nut milk and soak flax or chia seeds in it. Since mangoes are in season now, add a generous helping of that, or any other fruit that you like. Add a layer of nuts or seeds like pumpkin seeds or magaj seeds. Mix it all together. Add a dash of honey or jaggery powder. Put it in a container and refrigerate it for an hour-hour and a half, and you are good to go!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

April 25, 2021

