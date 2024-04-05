 Protect your interests: Why a hobby shouldn’t turn into a business - Hindustan Times
Protect your interests: Why a hobby shouldn’t turn into a business

BySneha Krishnan
Apr 05, 2024 11:15 AM IST

Hobbies are meant to be fun. Why suck the fun out of them by throwing in a commercial angle? A plea in three parts

Beyonce’s fanbase is called the Beyhive. But few fans know beekeeping is actually her hobby too. Mike Tyson rescues and races pigeons. Ryan Gosling knits. Paris Hilton restores antique radios. Taylor Swift is something of an obsessive... snow-globe maker. The best part, none of these folks have shown any interest in commercialising their interests. We might be able to learn something from celebrities after all.

Communication designer Maitreyee Datar has been crocheting since she picked it up nearly a decade ago.
Siddharth Sankaranarayanan tried leatherworking during the pandemic. (Samuel Rajkumar / HT Archives)
Communications professional Janhavi Samant picked up cross-stitching for her son’s school project.
