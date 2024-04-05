Protect your interests: Why a hobby shouldn’t turn into a business
Hobbies are meant to be fun. Why suck the fun out of them by throwing in a commercial angle? A plea in three parts
Beyonce’s fanbase is called the Beyhive. But few fans know beekeeping is actually her hobby too. Mike Tyson rescues and races pigeons. Ryan Gosling knits. Paris Hilton restores antique radios. Taylor Swift is something of an obsessive... snow-globe maker. The best part, none of these folks have shown any interest in commercialising their interests. We might be able to learn something from celebrities after all.
