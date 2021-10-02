Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: A man’s guide to buying lingerie
brunch

Rahul Khanna: A man’s guide to buying lingerie

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
How to give your partner an intimate surprise
By Rahul Khanna

A lesson in lingerie for lads

I want to buy lingerie for my girlfriend. Should I pick on my own, get my sister’s opinion (slightly awkward) or hit up her friends?

—Rachit, Gurugram

Kudos on this fun little project! I see no reason to ask for awkward advice—trust me, you’ve got this! First things first, do your research (boy, is this going to be enjoyable) and narrow down exactly what you’d like to get and where it’s available. Next, sneak out pieces from your lady’s drawer that you know fit her perfectly because you’re going to need her size. You’re also going to want to make her feel extra special so, once you’ve procured the goods, plan a romantic, distraction-free evening (or, better still, weekend) around the presentation—because this, my friend, is going to be as much a gift for you as it is for her. But then, I have a feeling you already knew that! If this wasn’t a family-friendly publication, I’d say, send us details about how it went.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, October 3, 2021

