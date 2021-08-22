Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Best of both cultures
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Best of both cultures

If you’re having a lockdown wedding and come from two different set of cultures, here’s how you can up the game with your wardrobe
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Dive into your traditional clothes for your wedding

Mix and match

Is a sherwani (for me) and a white bridal gown (for my bride) a total no-no? We kinda like the idea.

—Ajay S, Via Email

And I kinda love a bit of mix and match! This is (hopefully) a once in a lifetime event and you both should be dressed in whatever makes you feel like the absolute best versions of yourselves. So be selfish and ignore made up societal conventions. Personally, I think this combination would look so cool and send such a positive message about celebrating diversity. The true beauty of India is its multiculturalism —how wonderful that your wedding will reflect that! (For the record, I’d think it would be as cool if you wore the gown and your bride the sherwani!).

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, August 22, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cancel culture vs Ghosting

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Life is too short...

Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media and fam

Humour by Rehana Munir: The underrated joys of loitering
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP