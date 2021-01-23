Rahul Khanna: Where can you wear the lungi to?

Lungi dance

Is there any place the humble lungi can still work?

—Kevin, Via email

Where it does work: A traditional South Indian wedding, a relaxed lunch by the beach, hanging with the family at home…

Where it doesn’t work: Anywhere windy.

