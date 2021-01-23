Rahul Khanna: Where can you wear the lungi to?
You can now flaunt this garment beyond South Indian weddings to make a style statement according to the style icon
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Lungi dance
Is there any place the humble lungi can still work?
—Kevin, Via email
Where it does work: A traditional South Indian wedding, a relaxed lunch by the beach, hanging with the family at home…
Where it doesn’t work: Anywhere windy.
Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram
From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021
