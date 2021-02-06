Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Bollywood stars vs online celebrities
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: Bollywood stars vs online celebrities

Will digital ever stars outshine Bollywood celebs? Are they already at par? Here’s a weighed prediction
By Ranveer Allahbadia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Digital stars are the ones to watch out for, Ranveer says

The real stars

YouTubers or Bollywood stars: who’s more influential these days?

—Darshan Sethi, On email

Man, I love some Bollywood stars immensely. I’d definitely fanboy over Shah Rukh Khan if I meet him.

But I’d definitely not take fitness, mental health or business advice from him.

That’s what YouTubers are for.

We have legitimate fitness experts, mental health professionals and business tycoons who’ve all begun sharing their knowledge with the world. They are the focal points that the youth of India is gravitating towards.

For the sake of:

•Knowledge •Inspiration •Positivity.

So, while Bollywood still retains its shine... The age of digital content creators is here to stay. The next 10 years are going to be an exciting and interesting case study on human behaviour. My money is on the digital stars.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP