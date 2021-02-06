Ranveer Allahbadia: Bollywood stars vs online celebrities

The real stars

YouTubers or Bollywood stars: who’s more influential these days?

—Darshan Sethi, On email

Man, I love some Bollywood stars immensely. I’d definitely fanboy over Shah Rukh Khan if I meet him.

But I’d definitely not take fitness, mental health or business advice from him.

That’s what YouTubers are for.

We have legitimate fitness experts, mental health professionals and business tycoons who’ve all begun sharing their knowledge with the world. They are the focal points that the youth of India is gravitating towards.

For the sake of:

•Knowledge •Inspiration •Positivity.

So, while Bollywood still retains its shine... The age of digital content creators is here to stay. The next 10 years are going to be an exciting and interesting case study on human behaviour. My money is on the digital stars.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch