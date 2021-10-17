Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: How to be an influencer in six months
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: How to be an influencer in six months

Or a year, depending on your creativity, dedication and hard work. Our expert has tips for you if you’re planning to make content creation a career on a deadline
Working on making it as a full-time content creator? Here’s how you can achieve that
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By Ranveer Allahbadia

Six months to influence

I want to be a fashion influencer. My parents have given me three months to make it happen. Is it possible? I’m a fashion student with time on her hands due to the pandemic.

—Darryl S, Via Instagram

The realistic timeline would be six months to one year, depending on your content. As most people know, Instagram Reels are currently trending. Being a fashion student gives you a natural skill set but you should also learn video skills. It will all depend on how far you take your video skills and combine them with your existing skill set. If you can stretch your timeline to six months, nothing like it. If you can stretch it to a year, even better.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

RELATED STORIES

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jeremy Jauncey: Should you upload your travel pictures? And what does a movie buff’s wanderlust look like?

6

Gauahar Khan shares her 'Most Cherished Memory of Turkey,' see pics

Nostalgia with Shailendra Singh: “I had girlfriends—how else would I be inspired to sing romantic songs?”

HT Game Show: Who is acing the gifting game?
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP