Ranveer Allahbadia: Monetising your social media account
Ranveer Allahbadia: Monetising your social media account

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
How can start making money on social media? Our expert explains
By Ranveer Allahbadia

I recently gained a significant amount of Instagram followers and need to start monetising. How should I go about it?

—Antara C, Via Instagram

I don’t think it’s about monetising at this point but more about falling in love with content creation. Go deeper in your content creation process; create a huge amount of content so that brands will be attracted to your profiles. Brands crack down on Instagram Reels that get maximum reach and have growing numbers. So, initially, don’t think about money but about growing your reach.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 3, 2021

