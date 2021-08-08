Ranveer Allahbadia: Of social media addiction & detox

Maybe I’m addicted?

Do you ever find yourself checking Instagram over and over again after you’ve posted to check the number of comments or likes? I do. How do I stop before it becomes a problem?

—Abhishek, Via Email

I think we’ve all done this. But after a point, you realise that if a post gets a certain number of comments or likes within 10 minutes, then that’s how it’ll be for most of your posts and you can move ahead. Also, I suggest replying to a few comments within 10-15 minutes of uploading the content and then putting your phone aside. There’s more stuff to be created and executed in this world. A little time away from the screen will also be good for your mental health.

Go offline

I want to get off social media for at least a week but my work requires me to be on it. What do I do?

—Pavni, Via Instagram

Consider hiring a proactive college intern or a social media agency for a bit. Of course, only if it’s extremely necessary. Kids these days know more about operating social media than you would imagine!

But do this only if it is 200 per cent necessary for you to be active on social media. Otherwise, just switch off. Growth will come your way faster when your mind is more creative. Creativity is a result of rest :)

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, August 8, 2021

