Ranveer Allahbadia: Of trending music & shopping on IG
Trending audios
How can one stay abreast of the top trending songs on Instagram. How can I go about it?
—Sahil, Via Instagram
Keep an eye out for songs which have an arrow pointing to it on the top right corner, next to the song’s name, while using Reels on Instagram. Not only do these include the most popular songs at the moment, but also give options for trending audios. However, this option is limited to the Reels feature on Instagram. Though you can save the sound or simply use Reels as reference.
Insta Shopping
How reliable are the shopping suggestions Instagram throws at you?
—Nasya, Delhi
It is, in fact, subjective from person-to-person. I’ve ordered a few things from Instagram; sometimes they’re great, sometimes they’re not. So, it’s a bit hit-or-miss, but the suggestions you’ll receive are tailored for you and your specific needs, preferences, and dislikes.
Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans
From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022
