Ranveer Allahbadia: Should you make an account for your baby? Or take your personal life on social media?

Our expert gives tips on why it may not be the best idea to make your child’s social media profile and if you should wash your dirty laundry in public
By Ranveer Allahbadia
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:32 PM IST

Baby gram

I’m a new mother and want to create an Instagram account for my baby. I plan to put up her pictures and then hand over the account to her when she’s 16 or 18. Some of my friends said this may be a bad idea. What do you think?  

—Mallika C, Mumbai

I’m not a fan of this idea either. You shouldn’t use a child’s face or personality to garner an audience, especially in the digital world. That’s why there are new rules related to minors when it comes to content creation. It’s always safer to not have your children engaged in social media until they can make their own decisions. You also don’t want to affect your relationship with your child in the future.

The ex files

When is it okay to call out an ex on social media?  

—Shagufta, Via Instagram

It’s never a good idea; some things should be left personal and romantic relationships are at the top of that list. I have learnt this the hard way. Always try not to speak about your relationship(s) online until things are concrete and don’t speak about your ex ever; let the past remain in the past.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, September 19, 2021

