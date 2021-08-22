Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media and fam

Open conversations and how to help your family members understand the privacy rules of your social media posts
By Ranveer Allahbadia
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Privacy matters

I want to hide my posts from my family on Instagram and other social media platforms. How can I do so without them figuring it out?

—Samir T, Via Instagram

It’s honestly a very personal choice. If you feel intense at some point, it’s good to have an open conversation with your family regarding the same and explain the reason as to why and what you are going through. It’s okay to have a private Instagram account just for you and your friends to see; after all, one does need their own private space.

A few involve their families too when they are comfortable sharing their social media life with everyone including their family, no harm either way.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, August 22, 2021

