Ranveer Allahbadia: The best of YouTube
Tips for you to navigate YouTube in the best way possible, whether it’s DIY videos or informative ones
The right information
Q What’s the best way to watch informative YouTube videos? Do views and subscriber numbers matter?
—Pallavi, Via Instagram
There are a lot of YouTube channels that solely create informative content. Put the correct keywords during their search, check the accounts’ following and views in order to grasp the information you’re looking for. Yes, a page may have great subscribers and views but the content might not be what you are looking for. In such instances, check more than three videos to get the relevant information.
The best of DIY
Q Any tips for finding the best DIY videos on YouTube?
—Sunny, Mumbai
To find the best DIY videos on YouTube, you need the right keywords. A single keyword can lead you to a new dimension of videos, so, you have a wider choice. Once you start watching a video, YouTube recommends related videos on its own. Add the term ‘DIY’ to your keyword to make your research more specific.
Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans
From HT Brunch, November 12, 2022
